Pompeo calls Canadians' arrest in China 'unlawful'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the detention of two Canadians in China "unlawful" and said "they ought to be returned."
1:02 | 12/14/18

The unlawful detention of two Canadian citizens is unacceptable they ought to be returned. Limit the exits stood for that whether there are citizens. Or citizens of other countries we we we ask all nations of the world to treat. Other citizens properly in the detention of these two Canadian citizens in China. And the United States is engaged in an extradition process this man traveled the candidate. Canadians have taken are the cuts he now released her on bail pending extradition. An extradition hearing. Will continue to engaged new legal processes to get the just outcome that's connected to that. We haven't that a trade discussions that are ongoing with the Chinese. As the Chinese have said. Or were working on that wall all the other issues not just this particular issue of lots of complicated issues going on with China today all around the world. And we we work on each of those to get good outcomes. For the people the United States of America and respecting the rule law. Each step along the way what will do that here is well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

