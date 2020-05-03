Transcript for Pompeo commends Trump’s strong leadership in response to coronavirus

Let's start with our efforts stated purpose efforts are corona virus. State Department continues for president from strong leadership and whole of government approach to protect Americans. You know higher duty for us. I'm sure you've all seen the president's briefings and updates from. CDC and HHS. And the good news that. Deborah Burke for Mark Peters to state forms and are serving as the White House corona virus response coordinator she will do an excellent job the American people from pepper. Being part of that team. In the State Department is implemented aggressive travel restrictions. Updated travel by using work with a private sector to ensure US citizens and travelers are informed. In thing. In this that said in my last press briefing we're helping other countries keep their people safe to. For instance were working with a Italy and South Korea to countries that have been hit especially hard. Tikrit effective exit screenings for passengers coming to the United States. Also extended offers top Islamic Republic of Iran. We hope that the governor Randall he. On Monday. Are USA ID announced 37 million dollars in financing allocated. For countries affected or at high risk of the Wuhan. Viruses spread. That comes on top of the hundred million in humanitarian assistance and deliver more than seventeen tons of assistance. That the United States is sent to the Chinese people back in January. We are the United States government is deploying humanitarian assistance and personal protective equipment more than 25 countries around the world. This assistance along with the the vast amounts donated by our private sector businesses and religious institutions. Demonstrate once again from the immense generosity of the American people and the fundamental goodness. Of our nation.

