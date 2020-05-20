Transcript for Pompeo declined interview with IG before firing

We provide congress a more detailed explanation of why he recommended the firing to the president and we'll State Department new technique the house foreign affairs committee deadline for documents this Friday at five. So there's been lots of discussion about this stuff Brett a number of reports let me the me if. They three things first. Reza has the unilateral right. To choose who he wants to be his inspector general at every agency in that federal government. There presidential confirm positions and those persons just like all of us servant that pleasure of the president of the United States. In this case I recommend. To the president. The speed limit. Be term. Frankly should've done it some time let's be color their claim that this was for retaliation. For some investigations that the inspector general's office here was engaged in. Hat falls. No sense of what investigation we're taking place inside the inspector general's office couldn't possibly have retaliated for all the things I've seen the various stories that. Someone was walking my dog to sell arms to my dry cleaner but it it it's just crazy talk talk talk crazy stuff. So I saw it didn't happen to have access to that information so I couldn't possibly have retaliated would have been impossible. With one exception. I was asked a series of questions in writing I responded to those questions would Specter particular investigation. That was some time. Earlier this year's best I can call. Respond to those questions I don't know the scope of the nature of that investigation of them what I would seem from the nature of the questions that I was present it. I did what was right and of that investigation is continuing Adam of that investigation has been closed out. Don't have any sense to them again it's not possible for there have been retaliation. Here is the last thing to think about as you see these stories that have been leaked to you all right to the press. This is all coming through the office of senator Menendez. I don't get my ethics guidance from a man who was criminally prosecuted case number fifteen to act 155. New Jersey federal district court a man whom his senate colleagues bipartisan said basically that he was taking bribes. That's that's not someone who I look to for ethics guidance. And so I'll continue to do the right thing mature state departments or by every employee including our entry it inspector general. Who will make sure the State Department continues to deliver the American.

