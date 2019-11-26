Transcript for Pompeo endorses Trump’s call to investigate debunked DNC server theory

Any time. There is information that indicates that any country. Has messed with American elections we not only. Have a right but a duty. To make sure we chase that down and I served as a CIA director for the first year and a half of this administration. I can assure there were many countries. There were actively engaged in trying to undermine American democracy our rule of law the fundamental understandings we have here in the United States. And you should know we were diligently diligently. Working to make sure that we addressed each of them and with every tool of American power that we had. And so whomever this by the way it's not just died I said nations I think it's not just state actors. There are non state actors to. Who are out there acting in ways that are deeply consist move what we're trying to do to protect our elections America should leave no stone unturned so whatever nation it is. That we have information that so much is suggest that there might have been interference. Or an effort to interfere in our elections we've we have an obligation to make sure that the American people get to go to them. Al box cast their ballots in a way that is an impacted. By these malevolent act of trying to undermine our western democratic values.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.