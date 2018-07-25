Now Playing: Pompeo faces tough questions on Russia

Now Playing: What's on the secret Trump-Cohen tape?

Now Playing: Secret recording of Trump and Cohen released

Now Playing: Valerie Jarrett on Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, Joe Biden possibly running in 2020

Now Playing: Trump says Russia wants Democrats to win in 2018

Now Playing: Trump-backed Brian Kemp vaults from 2nd place into Georgia runoff victory

Now Playing: Lawmaker to resign after using racial slurs on TV show

Now Playing: Trump-Cohen secret audio tape just made public

Now Playing: Trump says he's worried Russia will be 'pushing hard for Democrats'

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump tweets that Russia is going to meddle to help Dems

Now Playing: Ivanka Trump's fashion brand closes shop

Now Playing: Ivanka Trump's fashion brand closes shop

Now Playing: Trump defends trade war in front of VFW as Republican opposition mounts

Now Playing: Sarah Sanders says White House may revoke clearances

Now Playing: GOP leader on Trump's security clearance threat: 'I think he's trolling people'

Now Playing: Attorney General Jeff Sessions says 'lock her up' at high school event

Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani says Trump may submit to Mueller interview

Now Playing: Trump reviews security clearances of critical former officials

Now Playing: Dems slam Trump on security clearances, intro resolution condemning Helsinki comments