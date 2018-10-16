Pompeo meets with Saudi leaders over disappearance of journalist

More
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shook hands with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
0:28 | 10/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pompeo meets with Saudi leaders over disappearance of journalist

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58536008,"title":"Pompeo meets with Saudi leaders over disappearance of journalist","duration":"0:28","description":"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shook hands with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.","url":"/Politics/video/pompeo-meets-saudi-leaders-disappearance-journalist-58536008","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.