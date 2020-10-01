Transcript for Pompeo, Mnuchin announce additional sanctions against Iran

As previously announced by the president we are announcing additional sanctions against the Iranian regime. As a result of the attack on US and allied troops. First the president is issuing an executive order authorizing the imposition. Of additional sanctions against any individual owning. Operating. Trading Werth or assisting sectors. Of the I Rainier economy including construction. Manufacturing. Textiles and my neck and let me be clear if he's will be both primary and secondary sanctions. The EO also allows us. To designate other sectors in the future as secretary Pompeo. And me think is appropriate. Second we are announcing seventeen specific sanctions against our brand's largest steel and iron manufactures. Set three say shelf space and today's and a vessel involved in the transfer products. As result of these actions we will cut off billions of dollars of support to the our Iranian regime. And we will continue our enforcement. Of other and today's. Third we are taking action against eight senior are Iranian officials who advance the regime's destabilizing. Activity. And were involved in Tuesday's ballistic missile strike. Secretary Pompeo comment more on the house. Today sanctions are part of our commitment to stop Iranian regime's global terrorist activities. The president has been very clear. We will continue to apply economic sanctions. Until our ran stops its terrorist activities. And commit that it would never have nuclear weapons. I'll never turn it over to secretary Pompeo. Thank you Steve and good morning everyone. To their prison trip is delivering on the pledge that he made. The day after Iran attacked American forces in Iraq there will be a series of new sanctions. Second have been Nugent just mentioned. Eight senior Iranian officials that are responsible for the regime's violence both at home and abroad. But we're striking at the heart of the Islamic Republic's inner security apparatus. These sanctions targets include the secretary of the Supreme National Council and the commander of the besiege forces. That's the regime's brute squad. Which is the last few months killed approximately 15100. Iranians who were simply demanding freedom. Our action also targets other senior leaders close to the Ayatollah they've carried out his terrorist plots and destabilizing campaigns across the Middle East and around the world. They've employed soldiers across the region battlefield. They've trained militias in Iraq Syria and elsewhere in the arts of the master repression. Today there capital murder in May up the goal of our campaign. Is to deny either regime the resource to conduct its destructive foreign policy. We want Iran to simply behave like a normal nation we believe the sanctions that we impose today further that strategic objective. Our campaign is composed of diplomatic. Economic. Opponents. That deprived regime of billions in revenue the regime has used to fuel death and destruction across the Middle East and all across the world. Sadly the previous administration had opened up revenue streams for a run. But under arbitration revenue all revenues are down by 80% in Iran can not access roughly 90%. Of its foreign currency reserves. And not even two weeks ago president running around admitted that our sanctions have cost. Around over 200 billion dollars in Los sport income and investment. As long as a rather outlaws ways continue we will continue to impose sanctions. Finally I want to reiterate present from concern for Americans in dual national citizens descent detained inside of Iran. Iran knows they these individuals have committed no crime. They know the charges against them are fake we will do all that we can to get each of them returned home safely to their families. We had specific recommendation that information on an imminent threat and those threats shouldn't included attacks on US embassies period full stop. I think and he said he didn't know precisely wet. You didn't know precisely know completely true those are completely consistent thoughts I don't know exactly which meant we don't know exactly which day it would have been executed. But it was very clear customs of the money himself. Was plotting a broad large scale attack against American interest and those attacks were imminent. Against American facilities including American embassies military bases American facilities throughout the region. Do you believe that their audience shot down Ukrainian international Airways. Playing it paid if you Ronnie and shot that plane down will there be consequences. We we do believe it is likely that that plane was shut down by an Iranian missile. We are we're gonna let the investigation play out before we make gave final determination it's important that we get to the bottom of it. I've been on the phone I was on the phone president's Lewinsky. I just before I came here I was on the phone what might Canadian counterpart. They are working to get their resources on the ground to conduct that their investigation we'll learn more about what happened to that aircraft. And when we'd get the results of that investigation I am confident we we and the world will take appropriate action to. Xbox and hello Larry just as we love it here if you do loft. Work when you're wrong I would I would just gonna comment on that the treasury will they issue waivers for anybody whether it's Americans or others that can help facilitate the investigation.

