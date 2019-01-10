Transcript for Pompeo on Ukraine call, Giuliani subpoena latest developments in impeachment inquiry

From the moment -- from the moment we went off air yesterday news developments have been flying, pouring out of D.C. Fast and furious. Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed. Attorney general William Barr reportedly teamed up with you-know-who to get foreign leaders to investigate the origins of the Mueller report and secretary of state Mike Pompeo was reportedly on the phone call to the Ukrainian president which he neglected to mention to Martha Raddatz. Take a look. What do you know about those conversations? So you just gave me a report about it. I see whistle-blower complaint, none of which I've seen. The president tweeted Saturday, it was a perfectly fine and respectful conversation. Do you think it's, quote, perfectly fine to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political opponent? I think I saw a statement from the Ukrainian foreign minister yesterday that said there was no pressure applied in the course of the conversation. He was in the conversation. I mean, he kind of buried the lead here. I mean, what is wrong with saying, yes, there is something wrong. Oh, you mean I was on the -- oh yeah. Because everybody knows you were on the call. He's very careful though. He didn't necessarily lie. He was very careful. Why go on television if you know that the biggest story of the morning is going to be a question about the call to the Ukrainian president knowing you were on that call, knowing you're going to have to basically be dishonest about it or not admit you were on it. Why not duck and cover at least? He was dishonest. He was pretty careful. He played politics. The sin of omission. If you're in the white house and your surrogates are bombing left and right and making complete jackasses of themselves, going viral with their explanations, you have to try and retake the narrative. Up until this point, he is someone I think is well respected in the administration and the problem with Republicans and the white house right now is the narrative is completely spun out of control in every way. Talk about blowing it on a J.V. Level. If you have something to tell me that explains why you don't think this is unethical or illegal, please get somebody out there with more than three brain cells to explain it to Republicans. But Stephen Miller and Rudy Giuliani are making this exponentially worse and Mike Pompeo is making it worse. He tried to do his best but he kind of threw up in his mouth when he said it. Pompeo, he's a Harvard law school graduate. He didn't go to trump University. The guy is a smart guy. And all of these people, Barr, Pompeo, who are the other ones, Giuliani, all of them, what exactly -- I understand why Lindsey graham is selling his soul. He wants to be re-elected in South Carolina. He has at least a nefarious but a motive. I don't get what the motive is to lie down with this dog and get up with fleas. I don't see why they did it. If you're Stephen Miller -- I remember watergate. They're all in jail. John Dean, the A.G., they all went to prison. Without trump kellyanne Conway is just not chick on cable news. We're not talking about her. But Stephen Miller is just another dude. A lot of these people will not have the same kind of reputation or power that they do working in the white house right now and this is all about -- That's the problem. And that's what they think and then they get in there and they realize, a lot of them, I'm not willing to sell my soul. That's why Mattis, I think, has left. It took a long time to figure out that they weren't willing to do it. It took a good three years. I will follow Mattis into hell. I love that guy. Better for the country to try to do what I can -- "Dancing with the stars," dancing with a bright green shirt.

