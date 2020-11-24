Transcript for Power of the pardon

It is they Washington tradition like no other and the annual Turkey party and here's some highlights from previous years. And of course today check and a. Only a here today to continue a wonderful. American traditions and traditional Thanksgiving Turkey this is a special day the Rose Garden every year. Fully within my legal authority when we get more more Turkey in Washington a second chance. Action taken by Democrats are welcome programs perform. Now have the duty of ending the suspense. Of our feathery guest he's granted a presidential pardon as of right now eight presidential. Pardon. To return from a terrible and delicious mix he will not end up. And anyone in your head lamented they are safe from harm problems. You are hereby. Cars. We're here today to continue a beloved annual tradition. The official presidential pardon. Of a very very fortunate. Because Thanksgiving is a special day for their music is probably for the most part not a very good when when you. Born I hereby grant you pay full. Part. You know it's only things different about this year nice to see at least in addition carrying on as usual corn was really happy that it carried on as usual that's your tip. Yes and apparently this transition had no problems they'll be moving on to dollars rats not our premiere in Blacksburg Virginia so I'm glad everything went smoothly and there was no hold up Diana something in Washington's earnings through glacier can make ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.