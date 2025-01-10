Trump sentenced to an ‘unconditional discharge’ in hush money trial

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke with attorney Neama Rahmani on Trump’s sentencing in the hush money case and what the next steps could look like.

January 10, 2025

