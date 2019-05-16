Transcript for Pres. Trump to announce new immigration plan

Skies and on to Washington and president trump is set to unveil a new immigration proposal developed by his son in law Jared Kushner the proposal. Wants to move immigration toward a Marriott based systems I want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House. Karen I just want you to explain what this plan is. And what they mean by married based in there's another word that they use in this proposal on the patriotic assimilation what do those terms mean. Yet that we should serve I think is a proposal by president trumpet with a plan developed by his son in line senior advisor Jared Kushner this does not legislation in the White House wants congress to take it and run with that. And turn it into Sunday that can pass that right now. Kimberly there's a lot of skepticism on Capitol Hill because of what's in it and what's not in we'll get to that point in second but the two big parts of this our border security. Beefing that up along the border and targeted ports to have. A wall. That's one element of it but the heart is revamping the merit based immigration system in the White House says this is because the president is not against immigrants but he's in favor of legal immigration so this is a point system. That would reward highly skilled workers they would reward people with higher education people who speak English proficiency there and give them a priority to coming into this country and getting a visa or green card. Are people that have family ties here in the White House as they crunched the numbers compared the United States to places like Australia and Canada to see how they did it. And found that there is a better way in their view to bringing in people who they think can come here assimilating contribute to the economy's so there is going to be pushed back of course because of how the administration has gone about this they're not consulting with Democrats. Some Republicans Kimberly say this is not likely to go anywhere on Capitol Hill. CNN's you mentioned. Bears some things that were left out it's not comprehensive. For example dot that was not mentioned in his proposal. Yet that's the big thing the glaring omission from what the White House is announcing today this looks that illegal immigration in terms of future illegal immigration by beefing up border security but he doesn't do anything to deal with the millions of undocumented immigrants currently here in the country and dock that is the most important part of that for Democrats and some Republicans. Yesterday the White House told us that. Down the road they could bring doc into the conversation but right now the goal of the White House is to unite Republicans around an immigration proposal. Kimberly it's not going to go anywhere on the hill if Democrats are not a part of this conversation because of course they control the house. The White House says though that doctor very divisive than any time it was included in proposals in the past. The proposals never went anywhere while there's a reason for that it's also worth noting that it's been decades since there's been an actual. Comprehensive immigration overhaul that passing congress. George W. Bush trying to do this Barack Obama tried to do this it fails. Irate Karen at the White House thank you so much. We appreciate the updates.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.