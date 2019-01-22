Transcript for Pres. Trump lashes out at Speaker Pelosi after Democrats reject offer to end shutdown

After the the mid term election we knew there would be a fight between a democratic congress and that the president here we are day 32 of the partial government shutdown instill. No resolution in sight we want to check in with ABC's. White House correspondent Karen Travers there at the White House track a Karen we know that the president has demanded five point seven million dollars. Four of the border wall Democrats refusing to negotiate until the government open so. Where do we go from here. Had nothing is happening in the president but that offer on the table Saturday Stephanie and the Democrats even before he announced the nuts and bolts of what was in that compromise offer as he called it the Democrats said it was a non starter and that's because. They do not want to negotiate an immigration or border security while the government is closed. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says the president is holding federal agencies and 800000 federal workers hostage while he pushes forward on his demands for funding for border wall so even you can get a fantastic breakdown Serena just did about what would be in senate legislation but the Democrats say they're just not interested in talking about this yet while the government is closed so what's next. The Senate's going to try to move forward on legislation that takes into account the president's offer from Saturday. But of course and his sanity it means democratic support that's unlikely to hunt them which means. This is almost certainly dead on. Rival. And Caron the question still limbs how all will all of this and also. About the state of the union we know that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested to the president that he postpone the state of the union scheduled for next week. Have you heard anything about that is it's still happening next week. One week from today is when the president is scheduled to deliver that ceded the union address and it you meant and people as C then let's talk let's talk about postponing it and the president has not responded to that part of her letter there was that whole back and forth last week about canceling a trip to Afghanistan not allowing her to use the military jet but all any actual scheduling the White House today said. Will see what happens and today the White House is certainly signaling Stephanie that perhaps. The president could deliver a nontraditional. State of the union a Press Secretary said that there are many ways the president could deliver that address it doesn't have to be up on Capitol Hill they also say Nancy Pelosi can't dictate when or where the president can speak directly to the American people definitely it certainly looks like they're considering options that maybe don't include the house chamber of perhaps the president does something on his own a rally in front of supporters. He certainly seems itchy to get out of Washington he has an an outing here all that much in 32 days. All right Karen thank you very Max.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.