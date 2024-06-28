President Biden: 'When you get knocked down you get back up.'

After Thursday’s debate in Atlanta, President Joe Biden acknowledges, “I’m not a young man,” but emphasizes that he knows “how to tell the truth.”

June 28, 2024

