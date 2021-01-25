Transcript for President Biden signs 'Made in America' executive order

Under the previous administration. The federal government contract awarded directly to foreign companies went up 30%. That is going to change on our watch. Today I'm taking the first steps in my larger build back better recovery plan. That invest in American workers unions and businesses up and down the supply chain. Another previous presidents enter office by promising to bar American and instituted by American policy. But here's why this is different and not the senate. I'll be sorry executive order just a moment. Tightening the existing by American policies can go further. We're setting clear directives. And clear explanations. We're goring your gut to the core issue. With a centralized coordinated effort I don't buy for 12 V. That the vitality American manufacturing is a thing of the past. American manufacturing was the arsenal democracy. You're more to and it must be part of the engine of American prosperity now. That means we're going to use taxpayers' money to rebuild America. If an agency wants the issue waiver to say we're not gonna buy an American product as part of this. Project. We're gonna buy a farm product. They have to cover the White House and explain it to us. When we buy America. We'll buy from all of America that includes communities that have historically been left out of government procurement. Black brown native American small businesses and entrepreneurs in every region of the country.

