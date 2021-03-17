Transcript for President Biden’s message to migrants

A humanitarian crisis brewing at the border the US immigration system strange as a surge of migrant arrivals desperately tried to reach US soil. More than 4200 are children housed in government run detention facilities now questions are mounting for a White House still not allowing journalists inside. The two lawyers who were lead in paint the troubling picture of the inhumane conditions for the unaccompanied children some forced to sleep on floors around forty to fifty kids without their parents sharing spaces like these. That is where they would spend their entire day. The facilities many designed to hold single adult men for just 24 hours have been hold for some children for up to two months as or not want this crying mother describes the disturbing conditions are two sons from under us in dirt before being reunited saying it was agony with even going through a number of children making the journey without their parents jumping 25%. Since last week. In an exclusive interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos president Joseph Biden says his message to migrants is going. Don't come who were in the process of getting set up don't leave your town or city. Our community. When asked if it was a mistake not to anticipate this surge Biden saying this also happened during a trump presidency. Well first of all over the surge the last two years in hand and nineteen and two if this might be worse know what it could be but here's the deal. We're sending back people. The administration asked turning a convention center in Dallas Texas to hold 3000 teenage boys for up to ninety gates as it struggles to find safe spaces looms large. And have a Biden administration is bringing in feel to help open new temporary facilities.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.