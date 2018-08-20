Transcript for President calls out special counsel on twitter

I am Karen Travers let's go yeah. Sign the White House. President front writes on Twitter this morning that White House counsel Donnie can't. Sat down with special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of investigators. For more than thirty hours the president writes quote. Only with my approval for purposes of transparency. The resident also adds that anybody needing that much time when they know there is no rushing collusion. Is just someone looking for trouble. Sources tell ABC news that began has met with Robert Mueller at least three times and he is the White House staffer that has cooperated and talk the most with Mueller and his team. The president this morning today also is pushing back very strongly against Mueller personally. He writes on Twitter that the special counsel is quote disgrace and disk credited. Now the president has frequently criticized Muller's team of investigators. Today he called them and national discreet and angry Democrats. But for the most part he is held back from criticizing Mueller personally that tweet today could certainly represented a significant escalation in the president's attacks on Mueller. And the Russia probe in general I'm Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.