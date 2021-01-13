Transcript for President Donald Trump impeached for 'incitement of insurrection'

So on this show the eyes at 232. They may show 19 B seven. There's a resolution is adopted without objection the motion to reconsider is laid upon the table. It has pass the gavel has fallen. Two and 32 yes votes for the impeachment. From Donald John interact. Just extraordinary it is happened twice now to president trump. Only present American history to be impeached twice just seven days less than seven days now left in his term we haven't heard much from the president. Today we should be hearing from him at some point. Later today he's under some pressure. To same war to speak out against the violence Charron and lower the possibilities. City facing a shambles and Davis are actual conviction in the senate. Now any historically its interesting to note that between the first and second impeachment and our country's history were talking about a span of a 130 years. And now between the third and the fourth justice should thirteen months. It's also interesting that going into today you know the election we heard so much from both sides talking about were hiding for the soul of this country and the election is over. The debate continues we saw that fight again inside the capitol today. Both sides were saying that we got to put people before politics both sides were quoting. Abraham Lincoln they were fighting the same point have been arriving in a different conclusion and one congressman summed it up by saying yes. Are we going to condone it through acquiescence. Or condemn it through impeachment in the end they decided to condemn through impeachment.

