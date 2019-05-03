Transcript for President Donald Trump orders creation of new task force to prevent veteran suicides

We're here today to you can front a solemn crisis. That requires urgent national action. In a few moments I will sign an executive order. Addressing one of our nation's most heartbreak in. Tragedies. Veteran. Suicide. Letter in suicide is a tragedy of staggering proportions. Hard to believe. An average of twenty veterans and service members take their lives. Every single day who would believe that's possible. Through today's action I am launching T. Prevents. Initiative. The president's roadmap to empower veterans and end the national tragedy ensues it. Disorder creates a new cabinet level task force co chaired by secretary Wilkie. The task force will create a comprehensive national public health road map that brings together federal and local government. Along with private sector partners to improve the quality of life for our veterans and turned the tide on this terrible crisis. The task force will be charged with developing a National Research strategies so that we can more effectively identify. Intervene and help veterans during. A time of need. Under this sort of my administration will also work with congress to pass legislation providing resources and assistance. In the form of grants to communities. So that they can empower veterans. With critical information services. And networks of total total support.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.