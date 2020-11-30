President-elect Joe Biden’s transition in full swing

More
Biden announces members of his communications and economics team.
3:04 | 11/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President-elect Joe Biden’s transition in full swing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:04","description":"Biden announces members of his communications and economics team.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74468771","title":"President-elect Joe Biden’s transition in full swing","url":"/Politics/video/president-elect-joe-bidens-transition-full-swing-74468771"}