Transcript for President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Today. After receiving a briefing from our entire cove in nineteen team I'm proud to announce that we're getting even closer. Because of our wartime effort to administers breather ministers 300 million shots and arms in this 150 days. More than a 182. Million Americans have received at least one shot. Including nearly 90% of seniors and 70% of adults over the age of 27. By the end of this week we'll have reached a mark of a 160 million fully vaccinated Americans. And that's a goal I set marks an arm throw we're gonna hit just a few days after July 4. Itself. We will have a hunter sixty million fully vaccinated Americans. Up from roughly three million we took office five months ago. We see why it matters of cove in nineteen cases and deaths are down by 90%. Since January. Millions of fully vaccinated Americans are getting back to their living their lives as they did before. Businesses are reopening and hiring and rehiring. And we projected economic growth is the highest. It's been projector growth is high suspended for decades. The bottom line is the virus is on the run. And America's coming back we're coming back together. This one of the greatest achievements in American history knew the American people made it happen. But our fight against this virus is not over right now. As I speak to you millions of Americans are still unvaccinated. And unprotected. And because of that other communities or risk their friends or risk of people they care butter risk. This is an even bigger concern because of the delta variant. In today's briefing we discussed how the delta Varian is already responsible or half of all cases. In many parts of this country. This more easily transmissible. Potentially more dangerous. And it should be because of reconsideration and it didn't look. We put another way. Seems to me this because everybody think twice and it should cause. Reconsideration especially young people. Who may have thought that they didn't have to beaver bat actually did to worry about it didn't have to do anything about that. But the good news is that our vaccinations are highly effective. Fully vaccinated Americans have a high degree of protection including against this delta very. Study after study after study has shown that since early may virtually every Cobo in nineteen hospitalization. And death in the United States has been among the un vaccinated. So if you're vaccinated your protective. But if your unvaccinated you're not. In you're putting yourself more importantly maybe from your perspective your spam link and your friends at risk. So please get vaccinated. It works. Its free. This never be easier. And it's never been more important. Good now. For yourself for the people you care about. For your neighborhood for your country. Did not sounds corny but it's a patriotic thing to down. Today's briefing. We discussed our administration is going to do both remainder of the summer. To us special focus on five ways to make gains in getting those if you're unvaccinated and vaccinated. Because here's the deal. We are continuing to wind down the mass vaccination sites that did so much in the sprang. Too rapidly vaccinated those eager to get to their first shot and their second child for that matter beneath the second. Now we need to go to community by community neighborhood by neighborhood and oft times door to door literally knocking on doors. To get help to the remaining people protected from the virus. Equity and equality and remains at the heart of our responsibility for ensuring that communities. Petit the hardest hit by the virus have the information. And the access to get vaccinated. So. As we share from these centralized Matt mass vaccination sites were during thousands of people a day. Or to put even more emphasis to give you backstage in your community. Close to home. Conveniently. And a location you're already familiar with. First. First to review this and clues 42000. Local pharmacies. Her folks with questions can talk to the pharmacists they know and already have done what Delaware's. These locations overwhelmingly. Allow you to walk in without an appointment. Get the vaccination. When you're picking up your prescription or just going to get your toothpaste. For something else you need to have the from a drugstore. Second. Mike T was go to place renewed emphasis on getting the vaccine is two more and more family doctors. And health care providers so more Americans gets a shot at her doctor's office from the folks that they know and they trust the most. Server thing really do. First step up efforts to get vaccines to your family doctors and other doctors who serve younger people. So that adolescents ages twelve to eighteen can get vaccinated. And as as they go for back to school checkups or pretty giddy ready turn their physicals and need for fall sports. Fourth. We're also intensifying their efforts to meet people where they are outside an entrance and pharmacies and doctor's office this includes. Continue to work with employers make vaccination shots available at work and a work site of possible. Ga or and or give their employees paid time off to get vaccinated to nearby facility. And fifth and finally. Percentage now more mobile clinic more more mobile clinic units out there. Help people visited it has special events summer festivals sporting events as well as places of worship wherever we can find people gather. In addition to these initiatives to continue to vaccinated and vaccinated. We're stepping up. To our preparation is a response to the outbreaks are going to see among the unvaccinated. From that we're mobilized when I'm calling cove in nineteen surge response teams. These teams are made up of experts from FEMA the Federal Emergency Management Agency. West CDC the center for disease control and prevention. And elsewhere across our government other groups. And they're gonna help states. Barack particular problems prevent detect and respond to this president don't earn among unvaccinated people and communities with low vaccination rates. And some states have very low vaccination rates. They're going to be able and we do we're going to be deployed things like testing. To expand detection of the virus medicis to help treat the infected and we're gonna provide federal personnel. To fill gaps in staffing and technical experts to help investigate outbreaks because they're gonna happen Statesman's very low vaccination rates. The bottom line is my administration is doing everything it can't. To lead a whole government response. At the federal state and local levels to defeat the pandemic. We need everyone to do their part to millions of Americans have already done that we have to keep it up now we have to keep it up to were finished. They close at this. We are emerging from one of the darkest years in our nation's history and to a summer of hope and joy hopefully. Think about where you work. Where you were last year. Where you are today which were able do last year at this time and Tuesday. It's here part far from hard fought progress. We can't get complacent now. The best thing you can do to protect yourself and your family and the people you care about the most is get vaccinated. The best things community can do to protect themselves to increase vaccination rates. You could do this you can do this. Let's finish the job fishing together. God bless you all and please. Please get vaccinated. It makes a big difference business. Some patriotic if you do. Big gap protect our troops thank you. Latest grants somewhere pack heat causes he believed that rises a little Elizabeth. The taxi. I can tell you a couple thanks. I received an update from our national security team this morning. It appears. To have caused minimal damage to US businesses but were still gathered information. Through the full extent of the attack and I'm gonna have more to say about this in the next several days we're getting more detailed information that's what I can tell you now. And I feel good about our ability to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.