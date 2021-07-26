Transcript for President Joe Biden met with Iraqi prime minister at White House

Foreign policy this afternoon president Biden. Announced the end of the United States combat mission in Iraq. With American troops now switching to a solely advisory and training role. The news came as the president welcomed there as you can see in the Oval Office Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Cuddy me to the White House take a look. Yeah knowing well our role. You know Iraq the is. Deal anyway. No. It's just to be available in continues trend to assist hell. Do you advise us. We're not going to be ready and here. Well the news from the president comes eighteen years at the United States entered Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom we dug through the archives of those. Fateful days. Remember back and if you don't remember take a look. This is world news tonight when Peter Jennings. Good evening everyone this is a special ninety minute edition of world news tonight and tonight the world's attention is absolutely fixed on Iraq we only see a slice of the whole battlefield on television where there were cameras specifically Baghdad today. This was a violent representation of what is happening in many places. Eighteen years ago so for closer look. At their future of Iraq and US Iraqi relations and really what this tells us about where the country's going around the world let's bring in. Two veteran reporters in this area it is news chief global current affairs correspondent and co anchor this week Martha Raddatz and age new senior foreign correspondent in panel. Thanks both for being here gonna draw on your expertise and insight Martha you first. So opt what do you make up of the president's meeting with the Iraqi prime minister news of the US mission changing coming white after president Biden announced the end. The two US military operations in Afghanistan. I think you could have two very different headlines here Terry it can be we are ending combat. Missions in Iraq or we're not leaving. And I think this is largely. A semantic move I looked back in the archives is well today. And came up with a quote from President Obama in 2014 it said American forces will not be returning to combat in Iraq but we will help Iraqis. As they take the fight to terrorists. This has long be in a train and assist mission. And you can be certain. That if American forces come under fire they will return fire there will be some sort of Force Protection and some sort of kept counterterrorism. Art units acting. In Iraq or or protecting those troops in some way we heard Jen Saki. The White House spokesperson today. Talk ask about how many troops will be in Iraq at the end of the year and she did not answer that question. But I think the answer to that question Terry and Diane. It's probably the same amount better they are now I think largely. And I know Ian was their last in Iraq this is about. Domestic politics there. And in the decision in this case unlike the one in Afghanistan. Conduct the urging of the Iraqi Government and we'll still keep troops in the country. Why did difference and I what does that tell you. Yeah I'm not totally agree with miles I mean when his news not news I think this is a perfect example I can't really see much of it changing on the ground and we with that during the battle to retake Mosul. We were embedded with Iraqi special forces. No one stood see US military troops on the ground now doesn't mean the special forces would now of course it would. But in practice that and been acts of being bowl team ground combat. For some time that generally confines of that bases two and a half thousand in the country the size of Iraq doesn't really constitute very much. How web but their presence is used by the pro Iranian militias. As a stake if you like to try and beat the Iraqi prime minister try to make wherein an election year in Iraq a parliamentary elections dudes take place. In October so lord of this is apparent the militias trying to. Recast themselves as the resistance is same way that Hezbollah are in Lebanon. Cast itself. Asked the resistance what do you what she resisting country well we are resisting American military presence. In practice American military presence is it's usually important said the Iraqi military especially when it comes. To lie says he's been absolutely instrumental. In overthrowing iasis in the country you'll diminishing it to its current state. Although an insurgency. But other Nazis training its assistance is logistical this intelligence reports out key to the two the Iraqi. Military and Iraqi Government but doesn't that's 88 get that in the last hope that patrolling the streets of doing anything like that. Kevin Lee has a real problem with the pro red human missions they would sets up pass an independent military force and 24 team. Under a fatwa issued by a grand Ayatollah Ali sills Al Sistani. Who's a leading Shiite cleric in Iraq. That was successful. And taking the battle sue. Ice is remember the Iraqi military ran away that's why US troops who send back. Into the country. But now that become too powerful force. And it's going to be a real headache fooled Iraqi Government going forward about how they trying contain that. My office right if the American forces returned they will respond they'll continue in the country and I suspect that the militias will continue to use that presents comb but told malts again as stick to try and win column entries c.s to try and beat the current government. But I think the rule problems ahead I think the prospects of conflict between these Iraqi pro Iranian militias. And the Iraqi regular forces is something their load of people deeply concerned about. It and our memory and when I was. I was there when I just swept into the country and the flagged it does your real Ronnie and from our Iran and malicious flow is not the Iraqi flag was he Ronnie and flag and and Martha. You've covered this story in Iraq extensively over the years. The US. And of the country in 2003 under the pretense and Paula hunt for weapons of mass destruction. It was presented by the president George W. Bush and to spread and establish democracy there's eighteen years later. You know what have we accomplished and I remember Colin Powell saying you know you break it you're buying it phrase was a true. I think it'd thanks Terry in particular Asia as you guys both pointed out we have just. Announced president Biden just announced that were pulling out of Afghanistan. Completely. And there is great worry about that. Because of the people. Who helped us be cause of those interpreters because of those. People who stood by the Americans what happens to them now what happens to that country. And the same question was always throughout new rock the lesson that many people say about Afghanistan is didn't they learn. From Iraq when US forces is Ian said you have said. Pulled out of their completely I was on the last last convoy out of Iraq in 2011. And even at the time it was. Very worth some. About what would happen to that country and we all know that crisis came back connect quote I read earlier from President Obama was in 2014 talking about sending troops. Backed into Iraq so I think the combination of seeing the reaction to Afghanistan the reaction to pulling out all those troops. And what happened to Iraq. In 2014. When crisis rolled back in has really given the administration ponds the Pentagon certainly wants to keep a presence there it's about intelligence it's about. Keeping a presence on the ground that many said had they done that in 2011 they might have had a clue. A bigger clue that crisis was coming back in 2014. So I think it's a cautious thing to do I think they're playing helping domestic politics but I do think some of those militias are gonna figure out what's going on in there. And in when you look at in this announcement coupled with the Afghanistan announced that what does that tell you about how president Biden. Is trying to tackle foreign policy. Look at its well known and a president Biden. It was certainly in terms of Afghanistan. Was a gangsta so achieved he didn't won't that increase in American troops in Afghanistan once it's drove him down. So at a meager was any great shock. That he decided to go ahead and older the full withdrawal even though some of the consequences on the ground are unraveling rapidly as Martha said. Right now and in Iraq similarly. You know president Biden I remember him right saying and all pat I think in the Washington postal over in New York Times when I was. They sat ridden Baghdad. Are arguing for the displacing of the country into three separate zones to try and deal with what he -- inevitable civil gold. So that we're seeing the president seeing a form policy stances says. No this isn't a policy of old we don't wanted to invade countries put boots on the ground when they're not won't say it. Guessing involved it never ending walls and conflict. But also we know that the administration most recalibrate its attention away from the Middle East and towards. Asia towards China towards Russia. How but welcome to the reality of politics and foreign affairs events on the ground tend to speak for themselves and whatever is his you sink on the emerging threats and once you need to refocus on again the Obama administration talked about. Refocusing on the Pacific. The Middle East. Has a habit of soaring administration's. Back K and we've seen this for decades and decades and even though this will be a change of mission to be presented as the end of the combat mission that the end of the combat mission in Afghanistan. It doesn't mean the end of the problems in both those countries. Can our longest wars by far ABC's Martha Raddatz and in panel thanks very much pat.

