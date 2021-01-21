Transcript for President Joe Biden pitches unity in inaugural address.

We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. Begin treat each other we're dignity and respect. We're joined forces. Stopped the shouting I'm lowered the temperature. For about unity. There is no peace. Only bitterness in fury. No progress. Only exhausting outrage. No nation. Only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment. Of crisis and challenge. Unity. Is the path toward. And we must meet this moment. As the United. States of America.

