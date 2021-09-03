Transcript for How President Joe Biden’s pandemic relief plan will affect the economy

Go right to White House correspondent Karen Travers and Austin cools the former head of the council of economic advisors under President Obama now in ABC news contributor welcome to both of you thanks for being here. I think you are awesome let me start with you there's Vincent debate over this bill costing too much of verses concerns or were not doing enough. To stimulate the economy right now what do you think of what appears to be the final agreement. I think overall that's the first thing you'll remember is this isn't really stimulus in the conventional sense. This isn't a regular business cycle. This isn't shelves starting of the economy is really geared to be released money. And the way to evaluate that is is he going to the right people and is it preventing permanent damage. So as I look at it I think there's a lot of preventing a permanent damage and going to have people been hardest hit by by a crisis. There's always going to be acquittals and you know on the margins. But I I've said for the beginning bigger is better and sooner is better. Well when you're dealing with something gets contagious. And so what about the cost of the bill are there any worries for you about how might impact the deficit or inflation. Well. As I say I think. It if years in disaster relief mode the correct answer is you know in wartime when the war in disaster and we get our hurricane path. Fix up people's houses and then deal with those matters. We're in an emergency where the worst thing you can do is to say well let's wait and see if we're gonna need it that's the mistake we made last summer. What when they passed the first relief act and then when it was clear regret any more this well let's wait and see if it goes away. Bob so I think those concerns about inflation. You've seen expressed by some economists. You seen as chair of the feds say that in. He's not as it doesn't anticipate there to be that big of an inflationary impact and whatever there is he thinks would be temporary. So he's not inclined to it to overreact to it. And Karen so let's say the house passes this bill tomorrow morning sends it to Joseph Biden's desk this is just a huge moment for him he's going to be speaking to the country. On Thursday night. When can Americans expect to start receiving those checks. Now that's the big question on the minds of millions of Americans Terry and the White House says that they should start getting those checks out as senate the president. Has signed an assistant and it is signed into law but it people will not get numb and I in till the end of the month that's their goal of the how do you down by the end of march. They say they're moving as quickly as possible there working around the clock at the RI RS to make sure that people can get these checks. You've filed your taxes electronically it will be a little bit quicker if you filed them through paper it would come to you in the now we saw this last year of course with the checks that went out in the other Kobe relief packages. Downturns of the president's timing he said yesterday as soon as he gets that billion going to sign it we expect that will be ready ended the week. And Terry no surprise as you say this is a very big moment this is the biggest priority right now for this president and will be his first big legislative win. They are expecting that he will do a signing ceremony of some sourced to tout this start taking a little bit of a victory lap afterwards. Our colleague to city they asked today whether or not he's gonna hit the road should try and highlight to Americans what they are going to get out of this bill how it benefits them. White house Press Secretary Jen Saki wouldn't give any details met any upcoming trips but certainly made it clear that it's something they're going to do all senior officials will be out there. Selling this in no way which is interesting thirty pass but you still have to convince people that this was good try and get some political mileage out of that. And often senate Democrats agreed to shrink the number of people eligible for stimulus checks to get their whole caucus. On board so how much of this bill will be widely distributed and how much it is targeted only at those who needed most. And that's super important point a lot of the public discussion makes it seem like to hold guerrillas just general checks that we sent out to everyone. And those old general checks they got a look a bit restricted in the negotiations. Our 2530%. Of the total there's a lot of money in it. Which is going to help low income workers so there are. If you as you might imagine from obsolete as one point nine trillion dollars there's a lot in the later beyond just the headline check so I think that it. The argument over. Who was gonna benefit and who deserves credit for doing yet I think is still to be played out. And Karen. This is his as we both said this this extraordinary moment for for Joseph Biden the biggest moment in his presidency what does it do for him politically. Do you think especially given that he got no Republican votes in either house of congress wouldn't turn its attention to next. Did your shown that this proposal is very popular among the American people are using its about two thirds of Americans say. They think yes the government should be putting missing money toward people who need it the most right now the White House points to that all of the time when we asked questions about the fact that Republicans did not get on board with this not a single Republican voted you stay in the house and the senate. Really believe when you talk to officials here that they have the am right political messaging on this that the American people are behind an and that once this bill starts. Getting enacted once the money starts flowing it's only going to be better for them that's why you will see the president out there. Eight telling people here's what you are now I'm getting here is how this is going to help you. Republicans are of course swinging to the increase in the deficit talking about how this is a liberal wish list and and does things beyond coded. The Democrats will say yeah it does but that's OK and we're going to try and take this for a little spin. And tell Eveready why this is a good thing for them. All right Karen Travers and Austin goals they we appreciate it thank you guys. Agency city.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.