'President Trump - 30 Hours' - The ABC News Exclusive Event - Sunday at 8/7c on ABC More 30 extraordinary hours in the life of President Trump. Unprecedented access - where cameras never go - no question off limits. The exclusive event airs Sunday night at 8/7c on ABC. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 'President Trump - 30 Hours' - The ABC News Exclusive Event - Sunday at 8/7c on ABC This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"30 extraordinary hours in the life of President Trump. Unprecedented access - where cameras never go - no question off limits. The exclusive event airs Sunday night at 8/7c on ABC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63715972","title":"'President Trump - 30 Hours' - The ABC News Exclusive Event - Sunday at 8/7c on ABC","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-30-hours-abc-news-exclusive-event-63715972"}