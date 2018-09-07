Transcript for President Trump to announce Supreme Court pick

President Chavez preparing for his latest primetime event the unveiling of his set it nominee to the Supreme Court. 33 million Americans tuned it when he revealed the Neel Gore's it to last year tonight we'll hear from him again as he looks to replace Anthony Kennedy. ABC's Stephanie Ramos joins us now from Washington DC good morning toughening. Maggie and had as good morning as you just mentioned this is the president's second Supreme Court justice pick. Lesson two years into his presidency and what Democrats are most concerned about is how far to the white. This potential justice could take the court. President trump is taking a page out of his reality show days. Announcing during prime time this pick for the vacant Supreme Court seat. We're very close to vacate its decision on. Loud say it Stella says that four people but. Another excellent every what you can't go wrong. Most Democrats would disagree. Going with an ultra conservative judge to replace retiring justice Anthony Kennedy could tip the balance of the court for debt gates. If you look at what the president said. Which is he will nominate someone only if that person is committed to automatically. Overturn Roe vs. Wade I've never seen. Impreza United States in effect make himself a puppet. Of outside groups. The top Ford judges were handpicked out of a group of 25 by a group of conservative lawyers called the Federalist society. Judge Brett Cavanaugh Ramon Catholic Thomas Hartman and Amy coney Barrett Kavanagh has said he would follow Roe vs. Wade fully. There it more nuanced saying she would not challenge president but that she could envision the scope of abortion rights changing. Catholics and Hartmann have never spoken publicly about their views on the matter. I think the president has to think about who is easiest to get confirmed here. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has promised a senate vote on the Supreme Court nominee by the fall. Maggie Candace equity of merits of will be an interest staying. Couple of months there in Washington stepping around us for us thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.