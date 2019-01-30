Transcript for President Trump attacks intelligence chiefs, calling them 'naive' on Twitter

President trump. Going and pushing against his intelligence chiefs today calling them wrong that night eve and saying they should go back to school Karen Travers is. At the White House Karen can you break this down for us. And this is a pretty incredible sweet from president trump who sixteen in the past two years pushed back against conclusions from his own intelligence community but this. Was a personal insult by the president on those top officials. And the reason for this would that yesterday the president's top intelligence officials were on Capitol Hill where they presented the global threat assessment and on many critical issues. They were presenting positions that contradict some of the things the president has said in the last two years take a listen to what they had to say yeah. So many things have happened so positive the regime is committed to developing a long range nuclear armed missile man who would pose a direct threat and to the United States the world's leading state sponsor of terror. Will be on the cusp of acquiring. The world's most dangerous weapons we do not believe Aran is currently undertaking. Activities we judged necessary to produce a nuclear device we have one against diocese. We've beaten them and we've beaten them badly prices and take his intent honorees surging in still commands thousands of fighters in Iraq and Syria. And this morning that. Is bound tracking a bit on some of his positions he was tweeting about ice is Iran and North Korea and on ice is he said that there has been tremendous progress made in the last six weeks. Now that's important because the timeline here it was six weeks ago the president declared that ice has had been defeated obviously were heard a very different message yesterday from the top intelligence officials and on North Korea the president last summer declared that the threat was over and yesterday we are told that. North Korea and remains intent on keeping its nuclear arsenal and also having that weapon that could be a threat to the United States. This all comes as the president is getting ready to meet with Kim Jung moon at the end of February. Karen trump is saying chaos and that the relationship with North Korea is the best it's ever being so after these comments what can we expect from that summit next month. Been locked down just yet the White House said in a statement that they're planning for it did take place at the end of February but the location has not yet been determined and the north Koreans have not fully accepted the summit if they do sit down together Rooney the second time the president has met with Kim Jung and and this comes as the president is putting a rosy picture on where things stand saying North Korea hasn't fired off rockets as you say the relationship is the best it's it has been but this is his own intelligence community is saying. That threat is still very real and there's no indication that North Korea is willing to give up its nuclear arsenal began last summer the president said the new where threat is over. And today he's saying there's a decent chance for denuclearization. A very big difference. Thank you so much Karen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.