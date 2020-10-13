Transcript for President Trump back on the campaign trail after negative test

Fresh off his coat mid nineteen tests that came back negative. President drunk last night in Florida tossing out and make America great again mass. In saying he feels great. I feel so proud of mile walk it. In Iraq kiss every. All kids that guy isn't that beautiful women and them. Every bout as it yet big factors. In annual letter White House doctor Sean Conley says the president is not infectious and that he tested negative on consecutive days. And his first rally since being hospitalized trump defended his handling of the pandemic. And if you look at our upward to add. No country in the world has recovered the way we've got recovered economically or otherwise. This morning covic cases are on the rise in 32 states and fourteen states have hit a record number of house realizations. In North Dakota only 29 icu beds are available state wide. And in Wisconsin nearly 2000 new cases were announced just yesterday. At drums rally his supporters seemed unfazed by the surge in cases. And. You know like it's. Having lent him like yeah. Maybe get help bring Obama tonight. And now the president's chief of staff facing criticism for not following mass guidelines on Capitol Hill. Mark meadows who accompanied Tron to and from the hospital earlier this month refuse to Wear a mask Monday while addressing reporters. We view this will meet Melissa way yeah. And then. That way I can take this. While more than ten feet away from that wealth on MacBook. In Ohio Joseph Biden holding the drive in rallies. Supporters honking their horns instead of clapping as Biden called the president a responsible. As reckless personal conduct census diagnosis. Has been unconscionable. Meanwhile doctor Anthony found she says he has no plans to step down despite his anger over the trump campaign featuring him in a new add a man. That anybody could be. Doctor found he says his words were taken out of context telling the Daily Beast web site. Quote by doing this against my will there and affect harassing me. Since campaign ads are about getting votes they're harassment of me I have the opposite effect of turning some voters off. Overseas the UK has announced new restrictions due to a surge in cases. The World Health Organization says less than 10% of the world's population have been fact that. Meaning most people are sole susceptible to the virus.

