President Trump and the Black vote

More
After a turbulent summer of racial justice protests, ABC News’ Steve Osunsami reports on whether President Donald Trump has stoked the flames of unrest on issues of race.
6:41 | 08/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump and the Black vote

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:41","description":"After a turbulent summer of racial justice protests, ABC News’ Steve Osunsami reports on whether President Donald Trump has stoked the flames of unrest on issues of race.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72581996","title":"President Trump and the Black vote","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-black-vote-72581996"}