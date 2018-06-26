Transcript for President Trump calls travel ban ruling 'a great victory' for the country

So does Supreme Court ruling Wednesday tremendous victory for this country and for the constitution the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court ruling. Was any tremendous victory he. Course when you think I would go ahead and all you need ultimately he. Deporting people without due process as well you. We yeah. I just system where you don't need thousands of judges sitting at a border other countries look at us and they think we're crazy they see what kind of things that. They have countries where they have no problem with people or getting your countries where people do want to go ahead. Bad if you look at the European Union did meeting right now. To toughen up their immigration policies because they've been overrun stated that over. And frankly a lot of countries are not the same places anymore and I'm sad to say it and I said that the G-7. They had the same places. But we had a tremendous victory today and we greatly appreciate it we needed it as a country that was a big. Victory war and I can tell everyone at this table is very happy about it. But that was a big victory for our country you got it worse. Well I think it's pretty much a final word Supreme Court you know he went out and we're going to win it would lose it when we just waited for the Supreme Court the final of the Supreme Court now. Do I want to go in with a different one and maybe a different variety I don't think there's every reason it's a very strong victory.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.