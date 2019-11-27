Transcript for President Trump creates task force for missing, murdered Native American women, kids

Are gonna move to Washington. The president signed an executive order to create a task force. One murdered and missing native American women a community that experience some of the highest rates of violence in this country and to discuss that move. I want to bring in and meet Kelly Chesney the executive director of the sovereign bodies institute I'm Anita I'm glad you're with us today. You weren't and Nightline piece that in that piece. There was a saying that is common in the native American communities which is. When an indigenous one man goes missing she goes missing twice first her body man ages. First her body vanishes and in her story. I just want you to speak about that because it's pretty. Powerful. Shorter why here it's our bodies institute on wearing a home. The largest unisource are missing irritates indigenous and it cost McCartney. And I'm we. We actually my. Right things easy Aaron need human intimacy in three trends Winston life once in Paris and Lindsay and Dina armed gangs. That's a concern that we've been working suggestion last night here's your database as well as arms are their community initiatives. Yes so can you just give us an idea of the numbers on how many American Indian and Alaska native. Women and girls are actually missing and vs how many have actually been reported missing. And well we have documented 4000 missing here anyone in the US and Canada I'm over 2000 of those cases occurred here in the US arms so we've seen a lot of activity in Canada this issue international inquiries. Totally agree asked how reg out of here is Dietz were still connect Chechnya. Apps aren't even though the problem is actually potentially worse here than it is there. So what do you think of this new executive order. I am. I have to stand disappointed in it eighteen. We have some really agree bills out right now I'm not invisible acts since Manning's act and of course aren't the violence against women act and what we've seen it is arms the executive order just kind of bypass is really hard works that channel leadership and indigenous women including in certainly strengthen those bills. Andre green task force that doesn't include tribal leaders army members of the missing Iran Iranians when in. Artists or writers and analysts house talks are a researcher and impeached he stinnett and I'm also lesser writer sex trafficking are innocent rancorous way threatening domestic pilots so I feel pretty strongly backed him in our eyes as community members at Stanley surrenders. Probably have a lot of expertise to contribute and it's really isn't clinging that was in tops in the creation of this task force. Do you think that there's something that can be done about that and also I'm just curious why the federal government is getting involved now as opposed to. Earlier. Arm. You know I think the government is getting involved now because we've been working really hard to pull -- horrible to get involves far years arm Sri. Use me Aaron. You know ID and all the credit goes to an inmate at New Orleans and activists who are underground do we know where arms. And and we see also we benefit from some really amazing indigenous woman policy makers is first arms for example Deb how it has taken leadership on this issue are also seasonally agree. Highest Aaron White House years faster aren't you know that's not something we necessarily high -- his teen years ago so it's encouraging to see even nominated policy makers aren't getting involved in the new issue. And and eat it before we go I just want to ask you this because you know everyone is set to celebrate this holiday with their families but I just went Judah. Tell people white this time means for indigenous people. Aaron won't being that it plans are idiots need American Heritage friends regardless of the fact that China has decided not to declare acts aren't in China's attire and our our communities and arms aren't contributions that need people need to all of our communities as a whole and there's a lot of stereotypes and new people as I'm not really being involved in the instincts is Iranian just chill. Whether it's policy need is linked and aren't aren't you know researchers or peach season ends like ice house armed weren. And all sorts of places where we aren't necessarily expected to be eggs aren't I think that's the beauty out of our own. You know and does this woman stepping up to teach leadership as we work to benefit not just our communities and our communities. Arms offering any new deals like you know how can understanding of Canadian people are. Aren't really encourage you to reach out your local communities to choose our own we had a lot to give and worse ready to get. All right I appreciate you joining us today on its. Lynn and need a leak case yes add your name wrong earlier in the executive director stubborn bodies institute thank you so much for joining us. Yeah meet absolutely.

