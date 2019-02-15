Transcript for President Trump declares national emergency for border wall funding

So we're going to be signing. Today. And registering. National emergency. And it's great thing to do. Because we have an invasion of drugs invasion of gangs invasion of people. And it's unacceptable. By signing the national emergency. Something sign many times by other presidents many many times President Obama in fact we may be using one of the national emergencies that he signed. Having to do with cartel's criminal cartels it's a very good emergency that he side that we're gonna use parts of it. In our dealings born cartels. So that would be a second national emergency but in that case it's already applies. What we what really want to do is simple it's not like. It's complicated it's very simple. We want to stop drugs from coming into our country. We want to stop criminals and gangs. From coming into our country nobody's done the job that we've ever done I mean nobody is that the job that we've done in the border.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.