Transcript for President Trump defends himself against charges of racism

Next of the fallout over president comes attacks on congressman Elijah Cummings and his district. Which it was the city of Baltimore the president is denying that his criticism of the black Democrat was races instead he's accusing Democrats of playing the race card. This morning president trump defending himself against charges of racism. And more than a dozen tweets over the weekend the president took aim at congressman Elijah Cummings. Calling his majority black district around Baltimore a disgusting rat and rodent infested mess we're no human being will want to live. And using the hash tag blocks for trump 20/20 the attack comes more than a week after Cummings took on acting Homeland Security secretary Kevin Mac Coleen and criticizing the administration's immigration policy. Abbas. What have allowed children to net but listen. They are human beings. Trump has used the word impassable for to criticize minority members of congress including earlier this month when he suggested for congress woman of color. All of whom are American citizens go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Well the president is as he usually is are often is disgusting. And racist. And now the president of says Democrats are the ones playing the race card tweeting there's nothing racers and stating plainly what most people already ago. Analogic Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district. And a Baltimore itself the president's chief of staff claims Trump's comments are appropriate. If I had poverty in my district like to have in Baltimore I get fired and I think the president is right to raise that it has absolutely zero to do with race. This morning the city of Baltimore's pushing back the Baltimore Sun newspaper published a scathing editorial saying better to have a few rats did to be one. When the president tapped her for congresswoman earlier this month the house passed a resolution condemning his comments some lawmakers busted are suggesting they do that again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.