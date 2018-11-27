Transcript for President Trump demands security border funding

I'm John Parkinson at the capitol and you're watching ABC news live. The mid term elections are over but before Democrats can assert their authority and become a legislative check against president trump in congressional Republicans. Lame duck lawmakers must first strike a bipartisan deal to avert a partial government shut down early next month. Congress has already sent trump bipartisan legislation to fund five of twelve areas of federal appropriations. But they're still seven bills that have not advanced all the way through congress including one to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Which includes jurisdiction over border security. President trump is huddling with house Republican leaders this afternoon to begin plotting out a game plan. As the president repeatedly demands five billion dollars towards a wall at the southern border. Threatening to shut down government if congress does not send him a build and includes funding for border security. Could happen over border security. The wall is just a part of border secure a very important probably the most important part but. Could have been shut down that is certainly could and it will be about border security of which the. Owners of port. With little GOP appetite for government shut down house speaker Paul Ryan and senate majority leader Mitch McConnell know that they'll need Democrats to help pass a bill. Now the vote will require sixty votes to clear through the senate but so far Democrats don't have a seat at the negotiating table. For ABC news live I'm John Parkinson at the capitol.

