Transcript for President Trump, Democratic leaders clash over border security, spending bill

And yeah. Gary Fairmont Devin Dwyer Washington where captain callers are White House producer great to have you with us here today on this very busy Tuesday an extraordinary scene. Plain out just a few minutes ago on the Oval Office a summit. A between president trump and the top Democrats in congress. A sort of preview if you will of the coming attraction here in Washington with the democratic controlled house it sure was feisty. As one of my colleagues put that median let's stick he wanted to taste of it if you didn't see it here's Chuck Schumer the senate majority minority leader. Answering the president from over his request for a border wall Nicholas. Jimmy say something mister president you just say my way or we'll shut down the government we have a proposal that Democrats and Republicans will support. To do with CR. That will not shut down the government we urge you to take your habits not to a border security and it is very good lot of it is not good border security look. It's what that is what you look at these numbers. Of the effectiveness of our border security when you look at the job that we're doing what you said it is effective. It's winning time job called for I will shut down the government if I don't get my wool none of us it. Something you've said that you wanted to put them said. I'll take off and I am so proud and I do not get like 3 I am proud to shut down the government for border security check. Because the people of this country don't want criminals and people that have lots of problems. And drugs pouring into our country so I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shouted out I'm not notably new Ford the last time you shut it down it didn't work I won't take the matter was shutting down at. And I had to shut it down for border but legal immunity shouldn't shut down. That's sprint chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl with us from the White House John you've seen a lot of things in this town which haven't seen anything like that. Actually not and by the way the Democrats were told to me in that meeting that there would that it would not be before the camera systems going to be a private meeting was the first meeting. The president trump has had with the democratic leaders since the mid terms the first time. He's met with them since we have a new reality in coming reality on Capitol Hill. All of the Democrats controlling the house and let me tell you Deb and if that's an indication of how the next two years are gonna go. I I I I can't imagine what we're going yeah. It is as John off everywhere it was rough maybe more so for the president Democrats were lonely when they got back to Capitol Hill there just with the sound we just heard the president. Seeming to take responsibility for the coming shut down he wants right. Yes I you know I have been debating wind with any number of people on on on different sides in this who won this exchange I don't know of its obvious at this point but. Odd but but the one thing that did happen is the Democrats clearly goaded the president into taking full and complete ownership. Offering shut down if a shut down does in fact happen I mean that that law and he said it many times but the one you just played there where he said. Did that he would be proud to shut the government down off report border security was really quite a statement but at the same time you know the that'd that the Democrats sat terror. And I've never seen a situation in the Oval Office. Where you saw things just kind of late break out like that and this is the oval office for meeting with the president of the United States as you can see any images you're watching right there. That that the Senate Minority Leader can barely. Look at the president in the online. I mean that it did did did did the body language was something but is what is almost. Unwillingness. To directly engage the president and an aunt and clearly rattled the President Obama insurer it it made Democrats look all that great either. You know I'm Chuck Schumer wasn't the only Democrat in the room Nancy Pelosi was there something of a test for her as speaker designate. To go toe to toe with the president let's take a little listen. Terry what she had to say to the president when he told when she told the president he doesn't have the votes for the border won't take a listen. It meant she would do a decision. Well thank you Mr. President it's an opportunity to meet with you so that we can work together a bipartisan way. A to meet the needs of the American people. I think the American people recognize that we must keep government open that a shutdown is not room and and definitely should not have come shut them on who happened over. He's not truffle. The White House and couldn't happy fumble you have the House of Representatives. You have the vote. You should have known out of the book at you because in the senate we need sixty right. Have we don't have credit right. But I can't accuse me but I can't get it passed in the house there's not a pessimist that I don't waste left that did you can get started that way. The house we could get Pittsburgh is enough when we do it. But the problem is the senate because we need ten Democrats to vote and. The point is. Is that the F equities to be when and where he would have a conversation right away so I don't solution other people in front of the press. So Jon Karl both sides there and there's some truth to what they're saying the votes they'll simply aren't there for this border wall any sense. From your reporting whether or compromise could be in the works or we just getting here is stalemate for awhile. I don't see a copper line is in the works at all to have and of course this is unpredictable. Situation but I I really don't sense it and in their a couple of factors here. One is that both sides say I think if calculated that they can benefit politically. From a stalemate I think it's you Democrats now specially coming out of that meeting believe that. At partial shutdown will be completely owns and and blamed on the White House and the White House believes this is a fight worth having. And the other factor here DeVon is it this will be very much a partial shutdown. Because you have the majority of the funding bills of forty passed for the year. So it's it's most of the government we'll continue to Raun the essential services will continue to run the military will continue to get their way. The border security will still be there it's going to be shut down it will not affect. A great number of Americans Jacques of C national park shut down in the wave had in the past. It's going to be a much more limited shut down which means it could go on for a long. Long time. The other thing I I wanted to point out is that coming out that you mention Pelosi. She went up and huddled with her aides. After the after the meeting and set some pretty fascinating comments describing what had just happened. Including talking about the president's insistence on the wall. And this is according to an aide that that was briefed by Pelosi. This is what she said she said it's like a man hood thing for him. As if man hood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing. Can you imagine. It's just this is where we are acts. It's it's a complete breakdown. Incivility. And I asked the the the incoming speaker about her meeting right here at the White House stake out. That you looking at the larger picture drama this was not just about the wall this wasn't just about the spending bill this is the first meeting. Win the democratic leadership about how what what what reality is going to be like. It in a world where the Democrats control the house and I asked the speaker what does this say about your ability to work with this president over the next two years. Aim. She said that she's extended the hand of friendship and you know but I mean that's the hand of friendship by I don't want to I don't wanna see what what what comes next. Yeah I think both sides can ended need to take some time to come to grips with the new reality and perhaps what friendship means that Jon Karl thank you so much for your RS Sharma I appreciate your time. More reporting from Jon Karl whirled news tonight coming up at 6:30 eastern time meanwhile want to go to Capitol Hill were John Parkinson. Who covers the house are represented as has been a long time student and Nancy Pelosi John you've been tracking their reaction. I'm on Capitol Hill to this performance among rank and file Democrats you know Nancy Pelosi. Did got the support of her caucus to be speaker she's not yet speaker. And a number of her members were watching her performance today how are they responding to her face off at the president. Democrats are definitely fired up by close his performance there in the Oval Office I met with a couple of progressives earlier this afternoon and they said. Look at this this is proof. That when you have negotiations going on the Nancy Pelosi is the best represented at the Democrats can happen to table she's the one that can go toe to toe with president trump. She's not fazed by going into the Oval Office and it's not her first time in those types of negotiations. So the really confident and they think that today's. Tone of the night of the median even though broke down they still think that it was very positive proposals. And they did come John as you know with two offers if you will on the table one and then. They're basically continue the limited amount of wall funding for another year the others simply kind of keep the status quo CR. What's what's your sense on the Republican side to name is there any interest in embracing the democratic proposals here and how are they responding. I'm Republicans to the president's vowed to shut it down. Well I think there's definitely momentum here are turning to get behind some of these other appropriation bills beyond the Homeland Security bill right. That's while the hang up is on border wall funding. But some of these other ones you know both Republicans and Democrats are saying that the other six titles on appropriations. Are nearly finished. And Nancy Pelosi as you said there she's saying why can't we just passing on the bus with that and a continuing resolution and Homeland Security. And be done with this right this is in the fight the Democrats want to take to the next congress if the government does shut down 121 at the end of next week. When I really get out of it right you have to look at that so I think. That if there's a shot down it could carry us into the 116 congress and it's gonna be on house Democrats with a new majority to find out a way to open up government. You know Catherine fall there's one of the things that was fascinating to watch behind some of the headlines that John is talking about the shut down in the long alike. The president was sort of talking. Making two different points Nancy Pelosi call them on it he said border security border funding it's working. Very good right now in the country as you just saw graphic we put up via trump administration today said they built. Forty miles. Of the trauma border wall to the border Wallace is nineteen to borders 19100 miles of the exactly what really have only. Mean limited progress and. In this runs exactly and is customer fact check from one of his tweet earlier when he when the president said. And much of the law has already been built will you see there of those projects for it got totals. About forty miles of walls so you know much of the law hasn't been now that's a slight fraction of it units not clearly the Republicans. Want to spend five billion dollars. On it when an they haven't even spent the money that's already been appropriated from the wall last year they haven't spent that money yet so there's. Certainly going to be a tussle over that are at the deficit. Where it is right now is to think you so much for that fact checkers sprint toward meanwhile the president made some other news. In his rockets Oval Office meeting today announcing that. The senate will be voting on that criminal justice reform package that's a pet project of this and a larger question or this is. Sort of a pretty remarkable piece of legislation that's brought together Democrats and Republicans the Coke Brothers. Even Nancy Pelosi on board with this one it would reduce mandatory sentences for many low level drug offenders in this country. Here's what the president had to say in the Oval Office meeting about what's coming. In the next week on that. We just heard word got word that. Mitch McConnell in the group we're going to be putting it up for about. We have great Democrat support great Republican support. So criminal justice reform something that people have been trying to get how long she's menus. Many many years. So a green shoot of bipartisanship. In in the midst of this political storm let's bring in our Jordan Phelps White House. A reporter who spent point on this story all along Jordan. You've been talking to officials today on both sides in this issue. Some optimism that this big piece of legislation will pass give us a sense of what it would do remind people how significant this actually is. He had evidence that this bill wade as you said it way to give judges greater latitude in determining the sentence for people hail. I make some nonviolent drug offenses it would also named to you. Lower the nation's recidivism rate so make some reforms to you the nation's prison system. At like seven what's really remarkable here is that before today this bill seemed essentially stalled. On and the bottom line here is that the president and his son of monetary Kushner whose champion has felt all along. Have kept the pressure on Mitch McConnell who has seemed really reluctant. Tempering mess to the floor and you heard McConnell today say specifically that he's. Doing this he's going to give it a boat after request of the president so clearly this is the pressure from the White House that's making this happen. I talked to another key supporter of this he's been along for the a whole processes had. That this also had to do with app I pursing group on the hill also some more heads and and DeVon one important caveat that even if this gets to this and it it also have to go back to the house out not a done deal even if take in even and it passes the senate. Not a done deal as you see Jordan and it's pretty remarkable how much the White House has put behind this in the closing stages of 2018 the president someone Jared Kushner we rarely hear from him. Made a pretty remarkable appearance last night on Fox News to make the case for this legislation that's take a listen here's Jared Kushner from last night. To this bill will accomplish a lot to make our community safer the recidivism rate that we have is way too high. And not doing anything about that is irresponsible and were allowing people to go back to our communities who we can help them there's a lot of programs based in. Red states that we've really modeled this off of so we know that this works. And pushers optimism coming right up against some push back from conservative Republicans in the senate take a look Tom cotton normally an ally of this. White House putting out a statement unfortunately the bill. Is still has major problems and allows for the early release of violent criminals including those who assault children. And who commit carjackings so Jordan well. You know yeah they're not out of the woods. DeVon cotton has been deemed most vocal opponent to this all along so the White House was never expecting to get his support in the first place. But they did achieve a critical endorsement late last week in senator Ted Cruz who has been a critical hold out in coming along with this bill. At night he got on board with it after some revisions. I that meet this bill more palatable to hand and some of those most conservative members in the senate who had been reluctant to follow the White House's lead here and haven't. Also important to. Note that the signal goes way further in the house bill that initially passed earlier this summer goes so this is a major reform that they're seeking. Tent mate to the nation's criminal justice system that house bill. Only was gonna make reforms the nation's prison system and T with recidivism. This goes so far as to deal with that was sentencing reforms which was something. That former attorney general Jeff fashions was unwilling to see go forward and is soonest fashions without the door. We saw this bill take on some bigger amendments that dealt with that broader reform of the sentencing system. He had a peek left turn for president trump who ran on how tough on crime platform somebody who once called for the death penalty. For drug dealers now talking about letting them. And thousands of those people. Out of jail early so certainly a fascinating story to watch Jordan Phelps think you so much stand by. I Catherine fall there's the other big story we're tracking down here of course is the staff shake up at the White House. Been talking about for the last few days ever since president from announced over the weekend and his chief of staff John Kelly. We'll be gone at the end of the year that set off a rampant speculation about who were placed him after nick Ayers the vice president's chief of staff abruptly pulled himself out of the running for the job. Critical critical job Catherine this is somebody who quarterbacks the president's agenda in this town a major driver and now it seems that the president is frustrated. By the lack of options he had yet seen some of them here exactly see our rate there around. Right this is a job that most people on Washington would kill and how that a lot of these candidates are sending out. Signals saying that they don't want to take the job they're happy a treasury they're happy act commerce says one. A source texted me yesterday were back to the drawing board you've seen all of these names out there. But it Dave bossy for example and they'll talk about Dave bossy bossy is someone who has sort of we're we're not calling favorites here on the briefing room but certainly someone who's getting. Another close look this is a former deputy campaign manager was on Fox News last night here's what Dave bossy. Had to say about the possibility of becoming the president's chief of staff Nicholas. Right it's a humbling thing to even be on a list the U whether people have that you don't take that list seriously or whether that's actually. A serious list of of people that the president's considering. I have no idea. But the folks on it are all friends of mine the president is. Going to do an incredibly methodical job just like he always does in figuring out. Who best serves him and what the next two years looks like and therefore. I know that the president's gonna pick the right person no matter who it is. To Dave bossy is someone whose book. Is entitled leapt from B trump somebody who perhaps could be the right kind of hands off. Chief of staff the president's that he Barbara jury hearing another. Dark horse candidate just emerging in the past 24 hours the president's looking and what I would I would mention of Osce there was he's appealing to the president as it relates to investigations and also specifically and I will be ramping up on the hill. Kelly and as another one hit and common been floated out there around she's had been in the mix before we're hearing her we're hearing. Matt Whitaker. And his acting attorney general and then of course mark menace is the conservative chairman of the house freedom caucus so this coming. It's your business sometimes president said today and I don't know us racing he's not in any rush so. We shall see off finally today some interest in news and a slightly different topic but we have covered here in the briefing room on ABC news live after last summer's hard to believe it was. I just over a year ago the violence we saw down in Charlottesville Virginia. With that unite the right protest in the horrific killing the murder. Of a young counter protester Heather higher by and James fields he was the man driving that Dodge Charger you see there in the video. Plowed into the crowd of protesters. Are killing Heather injuring. Several others what today James fields who was convicted. Of murder. Was sentenced by a jury to life in prison plus 419. Years. For that crime simply stunning and we're joined now on the phone by the mother of had their hair Susan bro Susan thank you so much for joining us by phone. Give your reaction to the sentence today. I'm I'm relieved in that sense that that was the first but it does not make the Adam about. What the amount of anger and hatred that he currently have. Other deserve that they important survivors. Deserved their day in court and grateful for of the Jerry being very thoughtful about it taking their time. And I feel bad but we have the best defense turned in the face and that's a good thing. But you read that have a lot more areas but work on that our country. Yeah you sure do and you've been hey you've picked up the he admitted that the mantle of your daughter's good work and then spreading her message around. Apple is looking back on the past year well what is encouraging the most about. He give us a green shoot from this story what's what's the most positive thing to come from Heather's depths of farm. I'm I would say the fact that people have awoke and that the need for direct action them so that. That time for being kept at them. On looker has had gone now. And I'd be a lot more people awakened to issued four marginalized communities particularly the black community. So refugee populations. I'm concerned I have because there's a lot of lip service but not a and up direct action them to have really make a big impact and I want to see more of that. Gonna see more impact and we know Susan bro that you will keep your daughter's memory alive and that mission thank you so much and happy holidays to you and your family. Thank you have things you hear what they're. All right Susan bro the mother Heather higher reacting. Today to news that James fields was sentenced to life in prison for that Charlottesville murder I just over a year ago. And any today at a hearing abrasion or minus slightly lighter note Catherine. Shifting gears a woman with the First Lady. I was getting in the holiday spirit today by doing some. To do no good deed that all of us can take take notice how she was out today joint base Andrea is in anacostia. Do you see here we're giving out some gifts for Toys for Tots of course the Toys for Tots program. As you probably know is run by the US Marines. Are making about millions of toys every year you can give one to I get whenever you noted Toys for Tots dot or to find out where you give. A toy and I know that some kids in need will greatly appreciate it's a thank you very much. Thanks for joining us here in the briefing room today for Katherine falters Jordan felt strong Parkinson on DeVon who want Washington. Synnex.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.