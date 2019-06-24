President Trump denies sexual assault allegation

More
President Donald Trump denies a sexual assault allegation in new book written by E. Jean Carroll "What Do We Need Men For" which is set to be released July 2.
0:36 | 06/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump denies sexual assault allegation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"President Donald Trump denies a sexual assault allegation in new book written by E. Jean Carroll \"What Do We Need Men For\" which is set to be released July 2.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63904617","title":"President Trump denies sexual assault allegation","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-denies-sexual-assault-allegation-63904617"}