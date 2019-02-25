Transcript for President Trump departs for Vietnam for second summit with Kim Jong Un

Over to Washington where president trump is a pass to come face to face. With North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this is another high stakes summit between the two alana Zach is at the White House. With more on this -- what are we the US hoping to get out of this meeting. Well press trump has been a rather vague about his expectations for what he thinks. North Korean leader condemned and will deliver during the second summit in I have to tell you and all of our viewers and the expectations are really a lot higher than they were on the first summit. Remember the fact that it happened at all was historic for the first time around but since then very little has been done that no concrete steps. Taking my North Korea and in fact what we heard from. The trump administration is really a celebration that they have and continue doing nuclear testing rather than praising them for any dismantling of there there weapons a Wall Street Journal was also. Quoted as saying that there were three major objectives from the trump administration. They say they want to freeze on weapons of mass destruction a definition of denuclearization. And a roadmap for future negotiations but all of these. Are really very minor when it comes to goals and you know that North Korea is notorious about making promises. And an ultimately not following through with them and just a little bit ago we heard president from speaking he said. That he is speaking to North Korea where speaking aloud and I think. I think we can have a very good summit is what the president said. But that even scaling back a bit from some of the rhetoric that he had used before Diana about how interest that he was. In being able to come back with a real victory towards denuclearization. And I asked president trump on Friday about what he was willing to give up in terms. Of concessions from the United States he told me that. The US troop levels in South Korea were absolutely not part of the negotiations but he said everything else is on the table Diane right on his act and the White House flat thank you.

