Transcript for President Trump says he deserves to meet the whistleblower

We begin with president trump unleashing on Twitter overnight as Democrats quickly pressed forward with the impeachment investigation the president now says he deserves to meet the whistle blower and the person who secretly provided information about the president's call to Ukraine. As the whistle blower prepares to testify before lawmakers attorneys are raising concerns about his safety ABC's are in a Marshall has the latest from Washington good morning Serena. Kenneth Elizabeth good morning to both of you the president spent much of his weekend tweeting out a defense of that phone call along with re treating his allies. Even as White House sources tell us they do not play and it is time to set up a war brown. As the impeachment probe heats up that president's allies doubling down. Salem witch trials have more due process and this this individual. If they sapna tore. First did they have firsthand knowledge and second what is their motivation wasn't some kind of biased. This individual has problems on both of those counts. Going on the offense attacking the unknown whistle blowers credibility. Even as the intelligence community's trump appointed inspector general found the complaint to be credible and of urgent concern. The president arguing he deserves to meet his accuser. Over the weekend there was a blow his attorney and a letter expressing serious concerns we have regarding our clients' personal safety. Explaining certain individuals are offering a 50000 dollar bounty for the whistle blowers identity. And cited these comments made by the president last week in video obtained by Bloomberg. Even with that concerned though but whistle blower ready to testify we allow that testimony go forward and away. That protects the whistle blowers identity a new ABC news it's those poll shows nearly two thirds of Americans saw the president's actions in the call. As a serious problem. Congress may be on recess but Democrats continue to map out their impeachment inquiry with hearing subpoenas and depositions. Even as this be house speaker says that this phone call is just one part of their investigation and Kessel is about Serena Marshall there in Washington thank you.

