President Trump digs in on false claim that crime on rise in Germany

The president has doubled-down on the claim despite facts to the contrary.
0:30 | 06/19/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump digs in on false claim that crime on rise in Germany
The United States has just surpassed Germany. As having the most asylum seekers. Of any nation on earth can you imagine. Can you imagine and Germany we talk about Jeremy dale out millions of people. And by the way their crime from the time they started. Is up more than 10% and that's one of the reasons it's at that level is because they don't like reporting that kind of crimes they put down it's different. What that crime is up more than 10% since they started taking them.

