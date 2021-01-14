Transcript for President Trump faces Senate trial after historic House vote on impeachment

And ABC news political director Rick Klein joins me now for more on mess read ten Republicans voted to impeach the president yesterday. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty he wasn't one of them but it wasn't very critical of the president. And senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says he hasn't decided which way he'll vote in the senate trial. We make of that especially these responses from Republican leadership. They're trying to straddle a divided in their party ten Republicans is either a huge number or shockingly small lumber depending on how you look at it might people of those things particularly when when you consider that it didn't know know we're no president's ever had more than five members of his own party. Defect on an impeachment votes on ten. He's big and it might have been bigger if it members have felt like this was up. A more fulsome process that's what many of them said and I think Kevin McCarthy's comments were probably the most interest thing of the bunch because he didn't put blame directly on the presidential there's. But then went on to say that he did not think that an impeachment was appropriate there are a lot of Republicans who believe that and that's what kind of what makes things interesting in the senate. Is that more information is gonna come out we're gonna know a lot more about the president's role and about the protests and the riots and everything that led up to them by the time a senate trial begins. And there will be a perception of fewer political repercussions because of course president trumped by that's how will be out of all. Us and sourcing you know we had to say bring a pretty Giuliani's sources tell ABC news that he will actually lead president trumps defense in that senate trial. But he's also being investigated by the New York bar association for his comments calling for trial by combat act that rally. Right before the capital siege so is he the president's best option right now. Well I think the first question that there is addictive the president and his humor have to decide is due date one of engage in this process at all there's some thought and conservative legal circles. Senator Tom cotton of arkansas' among those who say this that there that they can't be a trial for president who was out of office you can only do it for a sitting officeholder if they didn't choose to engage though. The question of Giuliani is gonna linger over everything house right now. There's been reports of tensions between the two men we had a top speed to the into the trump campaign tweet this morning that Rudy Giuliani is still a favorite of the president. That does not sit well with other people who think highly of the president making Rudy Giuliani. Fed the president many of the lies that that may have led to this moment I had him denying this election loss so this is going to be one of the big decisions is how if at all to engage and do you bring in kind of grown up constitutional lawyers as opposed to someone like Rudy Giuliani who of course is very well known very famous but probably not the best persons had to make his case directly. Would the senate and democratic lawmakers are now requesting an investigation saying the day before the riots some Republicans may have given tourist. To some of the people that ended up storming the capitol the very next day so what's the latest on that and how in general are high tensions. Right now in congress. Yet Diane this is this is this is very very troubling we have several members of congress. Democrats who say that they saw an unusual number of tours of the capital. Are conducted just the there's been such limited access to the capital because of cold it. That any tours would would really recent kind of suspicions. Are any towards that might have been directed by offices. Both Republicans who work encouraging these protesters that raises enormous questions. About what's next and a and again I've referenced what we're gonna learn in the coming weeks. Members of congress have been briefed privately and information continue to talk about how troubling this is this could still get a lot worse tank Rick Klein think deal.

