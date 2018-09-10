Transcript for President Trump heads to Iowa for campaign rally Tuesday night

I am Karen Travers let's go yeah. Design the White House. And come as no public events and has scheduled today at the White House before leaving for a rally tonight in Iowa. This kicks off what is a big campaign swing for the president for rallies in five days in battleground states such as. Iowa Ohio Pennsylvania and Kentucky. Is all part of the presidents very aggressive campaign schedule ahead of November's mid term elections. Which are now just four weeks away. I'm Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

