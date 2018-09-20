Transcript for President Trump to hold campaign rally in Las Vegas tonight

Let's head over now to Karen Travers is going to bring us an additional part on this story. Karen I feel like I locked in a little bit the game of where's Waldo because every day now I get me announcing Brett Cavanaugh spotted outside of the lighthouse for the fourth day in a row. What are the conversations that they are having. At a bar and the wreck have announced been gripped me at a that the White House Monday and Tuesday for several hours. Huddled with administration officials scraping through what may be coming next week up on Capitol Hill. He is apparently spotted at the White House again this morning we couldn't catch him on our cameras but not surprised in the White House is trying to make a huge deal about the fact that he's here saying. Is all part of the process. But the white does tell us that. Brett Cavanaugh has been resolute and unflinching in his denials of these allegations made by Christine blocking Ford. They say he is in shaking personally by this but. When it comes to him saying he didn't do it he is standing by at we asked of course how will he be. If he does go before an interrogation next week of lawmakers are staffers are outside people that they bring in Sydney questioned him. And White House official source close to his nomination process says he will be very very believable that's what they're thinking right now it's. Tarantino have a sense of how much and the White House's response and president's response. Response specifically. Is informed by the allegations and accusations against president from. I think it's a part at least have a lot of politics at stake here of course as well you've got the Republicans being very concerned about how they handle. A highly sensitive issue it's so close to the mid term elections one that has women all across this country from both parties from all and the political spectrum. Did aiding and getting involved in having conversations about this so there's that political concern there's also the fact that president trump. Really has prided himself on the Supreme Court nominees being such a big part. His record he talks often about how Neil worth it and he's smooth confirmation process to get him on the Supreme Court. It's one of the top achievements of his administration. Anticipated that would wreck Kavanagh of course that's not how this is plain to for the residents at least get a lot on the line here. Personally I to get this nominee through. But you bring up a good. The president when he is being presented with questions in the past about. Allegations of misconduct by Roy Moore. Alabama Republican senate Bill O'Reilly fox is Roger Ailes you friend that his political allies. And rob Warner when it is top staffers. The president is always repeated their denials and said they said they didn't do it and really stuck to that I think it's notable that he has not explicitly talked about the allegations that Christine by the board has made about Greg Kavanagh. He also hasn't he did have announced denials what did say yesterday though. Was also very telling Nicholas. I've really want to save her I really what wanted to see what he has to say. But I wanna give it all the time they need. They've already given it dive that delayed a Major Garrett is Nomar just about left I think he's an extraordinary. And I think is a man acquitted they'll act as I've been telling you. Having the unblemished record. This is a very tough thing for him and his family. Had. We want to get an upper lip at the same time we want to give tremendous amount of time. If he shouts out that would be wonderful if she doesn't show up that would be a fortune. At least the president also said that he thinks that right categorizing outstanding man and said he it's very hard for him to imagine. That anything that that's the closest he's come. Actually weighing in on the allegations you the president say there that. At this is the really tough time for Kavanagh and his family and the president has said that a lot this week that it's hard for his family feel very badly for Kavanagh. After yesterday at that quick Q and at the White House. If you feel anything for Christine plot before it. And the president says he would have to hear what she has to say. All right one more question for you Karen the president of course heading to Las Vegas for a they make America great again rally. What can we expect to hear from him. Not you know the is doing is very regularly getting out on the road stumping for Republican candidates also stumping for his own record and agenda he wants to have a very aggressive schedule change now between now in the mid term election. You know we always look at these events that is this where he goes dramatically off script didn't go off topic a lot of these though he. So for anybody perhaps quoting a brat is unique in that they tonight that it he unloads in the senate process or Brett Cavanaugh. The couple of these he had sound maybe we'll just see what happens rank Karen so great he would thanks for joining me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.