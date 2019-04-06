Transcript for President Trump holds joint press conference with British PM Theresa May

This is an ABC news special. George Stephanopoulos. Good morning we are coming on the network right now because president trump is about to hold a press conference in London with the outgoing British prime minister Theresa may see him walking there. With the First Lady behind in the lining up behind him are walking from ten Downing Street street the prime minister's residence to the foreign office where. Family members staff and the foreign press are all gathered. For that press conference with the president now on the second day of his two day state visit to the United Kingdom. First day mostly pomp and ceremony. Meeting with the clean. Lavish state banquet. Last night was present was hosted by the queen this was in his honor last night the president will reciprocate. Tonight by hosting a dinner. In England before going on to Ireland and then to. 75 anniversary of on Thursday. President cause stirred up a little controversy on his way into Great Britain by criticizing the mayor of London. Inserting himself in that debate over breakfast and the race to replace Theresa may but so far since he's been on the ground. It is going pretty smoothly. There how are some protests in London today. Tens of thousands of people in the streets protests in the president and his policies policies are not. Popular in Great Britain of course they're embroiled in their own fractious debate. As well. Most of that put aside yesterday when the president met with the queen. And Prince Charles and Stanley was in attendance as they are in attendance today. For this press conference. We see those two flags. Right there. Union Jack and means flying United States of America. Boy so there's been a special relationship between the United States and Great Britain ever since the days of Winston Churchill in World War II under some strain. Under president Tron. And the British prime minister Theresa may has been under strain over on forced out. Of office she will be leaving it in three days as prime minister over this debate over for action which is divided. Great Britain so deeply. There we see the First Lady in the Lonnie account and turning. The foreign office. Room where this press conference will be held she just attended a garden party. Made up of children of the staff members. The British government. She's taking her seat and we expect the president and the prime minister's into the rest of the president's parameters well Eric com. Talk account. Also there Karen Kushner both Jared Kushner and pocket from of course president's senior advisors. As well. Each of the leaders will make an opening statement. For a few minutes and then tape we're told. Two questions. From the British press to questions. From the American press. And now we see prime minister Theresa may present from. Approaching podiums. It's likely to be the last major press conference in office. For treason. And now we are from the two leaders. This week week commemorates. The extraordinary. Courage and sacrifice. Of those who gave their lives full on the Petit on. 75 years ago. As leaders to pass to gather here from across the world. It is fitting that we begin with the celebration at the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States. Enduring partners. Who stood side by side on the historic day and every day saints. For generations at the halls of the transatlantic alliance. Has been offset democratic values. Are common interests. And our commitments to justice. It is not unity of purpose that will preserve the deep reach its ties between our people. And on to pin on nation's security and prosperity. For the next 75 years and beyond. So I'm very pleased to welcome the president of the United States of America on the state physics the United Kingdom. For the pasta and a half years the president and I have had the duty and privilege. As being the latest guardians of this precious and profound friendship between our countries. As it up freed assesses when we have faced threats to the security of our citizens and our allies we have stood together and acted together. When Russia used a deadly nerve agent on the streets of our country. Alongside the UK's expulsions the president expelled sixty Russian intelligence offices the largest contribution. Two walls and unprecedented global response. And in Syria when innocent men women and children with victims of the pop direct chemical weapons attack. Britain and America along with Frans carried out targeted strikes against the regime. Since we spoke about NATO during my first visit to the White House we have maintained our support for this crucial alliance. Thanks in palm she'll clear message on goods and sharing Donald we have seen members pledged a novel 100 billion dollars. Increasing their contributions to our Chad security. And I'm pleased to announce that NATO will soon be able to cool on the UK's Queen Elizabeth class at croft carriers. I just 35 fighter jets to help tackle threats around the world. Today we've discussed again the new and evolving challenges to our security our values and our way of life. We share the same view about their origin and our objectives in meeting them. Box like prime ministers and presidents before us and no doubt those it will come -- we can also differ sometimes on how to confront the challenges we face. I've always talked openly with you Donald where we have taken a different approach and used on the same with me. I've always believed that cooperation and compromise on the basis of strong alliances. And nowhere is this more true than in the special relationship. Today we've discussed again the importance of our two nations working together to address Iran's destabilizing activity in the region. Hundred short Tehran cannot acquire a nuclear weapon. Although we differ on the means of achieving that as I've said before the UK continues to stands by the EPA deal. It is clear that we both want to reach the same goal. It is important that Iran meets its obligations. And we do everything to avoid escalation which is in no one's interest. Recognizing our nation's a safer and more prosperous when we work together on the biggest challenge is about time. I also set out the UK's approach to tackling climate change and our continued support for the Paris agreement. And we also spoke about China. Recognizing its economic significance. And that we cannot ignore action that questions are shed in dress all values. As least deepens our cooperation on security including on joint military operations and our unparalleled intelligent sharing. So our economy is to irreparable tightly bound to get for a every morning one million Americans gets up and go to work for British companies in America a one million persons do the same for American companies tea. Our trading relationship is worth over 190 billion pounds a year. I'm with the largest investors in each other's economies with mutual investments valued at as much as one trillion dollars. Mr. President you and I agreed the first time agreement that we should aim for an ambitious free trade agreement when the UK BC EU's. I'm small positive discussions today I know that we both remain committed to this. I'm all social daughter economic relationship would any group brought and steep path. Building on the conversations we had in the ideas we had from UK and US businesses when we met them earlier today. Tomorrow we will sit down in Portsmouth with our fellow leaders to re a full of reaffirmed the enduring importance of the western alliance. And a shed values underpin it. As we looks of the future in the years and in the generations ahead. We will continue to work together to preserve the alliance it is the bedrock of our shed prosperity and security. Just as it Wallace on the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago. Mr. President. Well thank you. Prime minister may Gilani and I are honored to return to London. As our nation's commemorate the 75 anniversary of we want to thank her majesty the queen. Who I. Has a lovely dinner with the last night a fantastic person fantastic woman. We're so graciously inviting us to this state visit. It was very very special. Our thanks as well to. Prime minister and mr. may for the warm welcome they've given the First Lady and me. As we remember the heroes who lay down their lives to rescue civilization itself. On June 6 194410s. Of thousands. Of young warrior is left the shores by the C. And there to begin the invasion of Normandy. And deliver it creation of Europe and the brutal Nazi occupation. It was a liberation like few people have seen before. Among them were more than 130000. American and British Brothers in arms. Through their valor and sacrifice they secured our homelands and save freedom for the world. Tomorrow prime minister man I will attend a commemoration ceremony in Portsmouth. One of the key implication points for the invasion. More than one and a half million American service members was stationed. Right here in England and advance of the landings that summer. The bonds of friendship forged here and sealed in blood on those hollowed beaches. Will endure for ever. Our special relationship is grounded in common history values customs culture language and laws. Our people believe in freedom and independence. As a sacred birthright and cherished inheritance worth defending. At any cost. As the prime minister and I discussed in our meetings. Today and yesterday. The United States in the United Kingdom share many goals and priorities around the world. I want to thank the people of the United Kingdom. For this service in partnership and our campaign to defeat ices. As we announced a few months ago crisis is territorial callous saint in Syria and Iraq. Has been completely. Obliterated. Defeated. The United Kingdom is also a key partner in NATO. The prime minister and I agree that our NATO allies must increase their defense spending we've both been working very hard toward that end. And we are very current. And some of them are not we can't allow that to happen but I appreciate everything you've done in that regard. We expect a growing number of nations to meet the minimum 2% of GDP requirement. To address today's challenges all members of the allies must fulfill. Their obligations they have no choice they must fulfill their obligation. Among the pressing threats facing our nations. Is the development and spread of nuclear weapons perhaps that's our greatest threat. The United States in the United Kingdom are determined to ensure that are ran never develops nuclear weapons. And stop supporting. And engaging in terrorism. And I believe that will happen. In protecting our nation's we also know that the border security is national security. Today the prime minister and I discussed our thriving economic relationship. Both countries are doing very well. And participated. In a round table with the industry and business leaders. I can say probably the biggest business leaders anywhere in the world our nations have more than one trillion dollars invested in each other's. Economics. The United Kingdom is America's largest foreign investor. And our largest European export market up that's a lot. Of importance. As the UK makes preparations to exit the European Union. The United States is committed to a phenomenal trade deal. Between the US and the UK there is tremendous potential in that trade deal. I say probably two and even three times of what we're doing right now tremendous potential. 75 years ago this Thursday. Courageous Americans and British patriots set out from this island toward history's most important battle. They stormed forward out of ships and airplanes risking everything. To defend our people and to ensure that the United States and Britain. Would forever remain sovereign. And forever remain free. Following this press conference prime minister may mr. may the First Lady my family and I will visit. To legendary Churchill war rooms. Beneath the streets of London. I look forward to that. In his famous speech on this day in June 1940. Prime minister Churchill urge his countrymen to defend our island but whatever the cost. May be. As we mark this solemn anniversary of but within the heart of every patriot. Today. Let us renew our pledge. Engraved at the American cemetery in Normandy. And inscribed by president Dwight Eisenhower. In saint Paul's cathedral right here in London that the cause for which they died shall live. Prime minister may esplanade to honor up. I have greatly enjoyed working with you you are a tremendous professional and they person that loves your country dearly thank you very much. Really an honor. Thank you for the invitation to memorialize our fallen heroes. And for your partnership in protecting and advancing the extraordinary alliance between. The American and the British people. It's the greatest. Alliance. The world has ever known thank you prime minister. Thank you thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you now we're going to take two questions in the UK media and to questions from the American Media. I'll start with best victory. Thank you prime mister president trumpet through before installing new east for you president trump this you hold talks with the current prime minister. The lead to of how majesty's opposition. Has been addressed the protest rally gains geophysics in Trafalgar Square he says he's disappointed cute top the London. And he criticized to a record on refugees. What you have to say to Haiti in a news this man someone he could do a trade to with. And to you prime minister do you think that Sadiq Khan is to stay in cold peace. And keep. It took about the mayor of London set who use it yes. Well I think he's been a not very good mayor from what I understand. He's done a poor job crime is up lot of problems. At I don't think he should be criticizing. A representative of the United States that can do so much good for. The United Kingdom and we talked about it before he should be positive not negative he's a negative force not a positive force. And if you look at what he said he hurts the people of this great country. And I think he should actually focus on his job he would be. A lot better if he did that he could straighten out some of the problems that he has and probably some of the problems that he's caused. Thank you. Cannot. A. Terry this he wanted to meet with me and I told him now. Yes. Well. I don't know Jeremy Corbin never madam. Never spoke to him he wanted to meet today or tomorrow night I decided that I would not do that. I think that he is us from where I come from. Somewhat of a negative force. I think that people should look to. Do things correctly as opposed to criticize. I really don't like critics as much as I'd like and respect people to get things done. So I decided not to me as far as the protests I have to tell you because I commented and yesterday we left. The prime minister the queen the royal family there were thousands of people on the streets cheering. And even coming over today there were thousands of people cheering. And then I heard that there were protests answered where the protests I don't see any protests I did see a small protest today when I came very small. So a lot of it is fake news I hate to say but you so that the people waving the American flag waving your flag. It was tremendous spirit and love there was great love there was an alliance. And I didn't see the protests is until just a little while ago and it was a very very small group of people put in for political reasons so it was fake news thank you. And I would say to both the mayor of London and Jeremy Corbin. The discussions that we have had today are about the future as this most important relationship between the US and UK. As the president described it the greatest alliance the world has seen. It is this deep special relationship and partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom. But in shoals all safety and security and the safety and security of others around the world's two. And it is this relationship. That helps to ensure there a jolts the gym fully people here in the UK and in the United States that underpins our prosperity. And Dolph fuchsia. The acts is a relationship we should cherish it is a relationship we should build on it is a relationship we shall be proud of. Especially tragic big and this really is a very big and important alliance. And I think people should act positively toward it because it means so much for both countries mean so much and it's been so good. Steve Holland here's currency. Thank you mr. press thank you. Is that on there. What is your current view on breaks assertion Britain leave your opinion and if there is no agreement by October 31 and the prime minister what will be the ramifications for the UK if there is not a deal. Well I don't like to take positions and things that I'm not you know really. I understand the issue very well I I really predicted what was going to happen. Some of you remember that prediction was a strong prediction made at a certain location honest development we're opening the day before it happened. And I thought it was going to happen because of immigration more than anything else but probably it happens for a lot of reasons but. I would say yeah I would think that it will happen and it probably should happen this is a great. Great country and it wants its own identity. It wants to have its own borders. It wants to run its own affairs is a very very special place and I think it deserves a special place and I thought maybe for that reason and for others but that reason it was going to happen yup I think it will happen. And I believe the prime ministers brought it to a very good point where. Something will take place in the not too distant future I think she's done a very good job. I I believe it would be good for the country yes. From like points of view I believe it is important prostitute of abraxis we gave that choice to the British people. A parliament overwhelmingly gave the choice to the bush people we should not deliver on that choice I continue to believe that she is in the best interests of the UK. To leave the European Union in an orderly way weighs a deal I think we have a good deal sadly the labor party and other MPs have so far stopped us from delivering a bricks or to not deal. But we will go but obviously this is an issue that he's going to continue hit in the UK I think the important thing is we did of abraxis. I'm wants rounds of the European Union we will be able to do what we've been talking about today undeveloped. Not to set free trade agreement the Gibraltar economic partnership into the future. Well episcopal. Matter Mr. President are you prepared to impose limits solid intelligence sharing with Britain. If they do not put in place some restrictions on while away now because weather and amp have absolutely in agreement on. While away and everything else we have an incredible intelligence relationship. And we will be able to work out any differences I think we're not could have we did discuss it. I see absolutely no limitations we've never had limitations this is a truly great ally and partner and will have no problem with that could. Francis. Mr. president of positive for the times. Doug do you agree with you'll ambassador that's the in taught economy needs to be on the table in a future trade talk. Trade deal including the NHS. And prime minister you tempted to take the spun is over president of good and stick around for been totally did as dumb. I think we're going to have a great trade deal yes I think we're going to have a great and very comprehensive trade deal. I can't hear him it's not helpful. Things are back home may. Look I think everything with the trade deal is on the table when you when you're dealing and trade everything's on the table. So NHS or anything else are a lot a lot more than that but everything will be on the table absolutely. Can. But the point about making trade deals is of coals that both sides negotiate. And come to an agreement about what should or should not be in that trade deal for the F for the future. And it's gone steal second question for hunts is nice try. Except that notebook I'm a woman of my words. It's resolute united. John place. Mr. President thank you Mr. President. Domestically. In recent days Mexico has stepped up apprehensions. And deportations of Central American migrants. As good this could possibly be in in response. To your threat of terrorist hasn't Mexico possibly be hit as it has Mexico done enough. To avoid terrorists which will be imposed in some six days from now we haven't I started and and but the threat is out there again the threat is at the but we haven't really started yet this will take effect next week and and what 5% and what do you think Republicans who say that they may take action to block you imposing the style I don't think they will do that I think if they do it's foolish. There's nothing more important than borders I've had tremendous Republican support. I have a 90% 94% approval rating as of this morning in the Republican Party that's an all time record can you believe that isn't something I love records. We have a 94% approval rating in the Republican Party. I want to see security at our border I'm gonna see great trade to have good to see a lot of things happening. And that is happening and as you know Mexico call they wanna meet they're gonna meet on Wednesday. Secretary Pompeo is going to be at the meeting along with a few others that. Are the very good at this and we are going to see we can do something but I think it's more likely that the tariffs go on. And will probably be talking during the time that the tariffs are on and they going to be paid. And if they don't step up and give us security for our nation looked. Millions of people are flowing through Mexico that's unacceptable millions and millions of people are coming right through Mexico. It's a 2000 mile journey. And they're coming up to our border and our Border Patrol which is incredible they're apprehending them but outlaws a bed because the Democrats don't want a pass. Laws that could be passed in fifteen minutes or could be pass quickly. In one day it could change but even beyond the laws Mexico shouldn't allow millions of people. To try and enter our country and they could stop it very quickly and I think they well and if they won't. We're gonna put tariffs. And every month those tariffs go from 5% to 10% to 15% to twenty and then to 25%. And what will happen then is all of those companies that have left our country and gone to Mexico are going to be coming back to us and that's okay. That's okay but I think Mexico will step up. And do what they should've been done and I don't wanna hear that Mexico is run by the cartels and the drug lords and the coyotes. I don't want to hear about that lot of people are saying that Mexico has something to prove. But I don't wanna hear that they're run by the cartels you understand you report honored all the time a lot of people do. I'll be a terrible thing Mexico. Should step up and stop this onslaught this invasion into our country region and. Mr. may UQ tried three times to get a deal on Braxton it at this point. Do you believe that a deal on breaks it is possible or is this a Gordy in not. President trump says that you didn't take his advice in terms of negotiation. Should you have would that have made a difference in president trap if I could ask a follow up. You had a conversation with Boris Johnson. Could we ask what you spoke about it will you meet with Michael go today. But festival on the first issues I said and also to an earlier question I still believe I pose an even eat the daisies in the best interests of the UK. To leave the European Union with a deal oddities there is a good deal. On the on the table obviously. It will be filled whoever succeeds me is prime minister to take this issue forward. Woolsey is Paramount I believe is delivering on wrecks it faulty full the British people. Analysts and demand but beat the president suggested I sued the European Union which are we didn't do we rented to negotiations we came out with a good deal. That's our attention owners sued but that's okay. I would of sued and settled maybe but you never know. She's probably a better negotiator than I am sure it's but you know what she has got it in a sense John. That Gillis teed up I think it is it really keyed up I think they have to do something. And perhaps you won't be given the credit did you deserve if they do something but I think you deserve a lot of credit. I really didn't think you deserve a lot of credit can't yes John. So I know Boris. I liked him I've liked him for a long time. He's I think you do very good job I know Jeremy I think you do very did you I don't know Michaels. But. Would he do that Jeb Jeremy time. Thank you very much everybody thank you thank you very much. There you have it right there president from British prime minister Theresa may. President gracious saying she might even be a better negotiator than he even though as you listen to the premier president and the prime minister some clear differences in. Policy on on Bre X it. What to do with Iran going forward on climate change I want to bring in Terry Moran AK that was pretty fascinating. Press conference right there you saw the president. Seem to endorse hardline positions on going out of Rex evil without a deal. On the possibility of hue of trade negotiations or even include. The British and national health service and then the British prime minister trying to soften the meaning of the president's words. No question George she made big news here with both of those it's easy used to be that the presidents tried to stay out of the internal politics of other nations people here in Britain remember when Barack Obama came over and said that they issued Goetschl remained in the European and a lot of people didn't like that yours president trump. I was saying you could leave without a deal which many pit the leaders here say it would result in utter chaos and then that you point out going. Why should the heart of a big debate here that any US UK trade deal. Everything would be on the table including their cherished national health service that is something that is just struck spirited art that. Britain of all backgrounds you can say they love their national health service warts and all. And the American about here said that what happened president trump. It certainly whether to pursue it and that points up a vulnerability that Britain has right now. As they lead the European Union they need the United States and president more than ever but then they regret that. Okay Terry an errant sort of bring in Mary Bruce is welcome Mary there's some domestic politics think it came in as well you saw the president. Digging in on that issue of terrorists would Mexico he says it's more likely than not that those are going to be imposed next week despite the meeting. Tomorrow or the next is and as you've reported this morning Republicans in congress quite upset about that. It toward Republicans are simply not happy with the president's surprise announcement about this plan to impose tariffs on Mexico and they are now considering taking action to try and block the president we heard the president there saying that that any attempt to do that. Would be foolish. Republicans here could potentially block the president is executive action it could also have the impact preventing billions of dollars that were supposed to be going towards the president's wall but members of the president's own party are not happy they are concerned. That these tariffs could essentially amount to a tax increase on Americans consumers and businesses are also concerned that he could risk the president's other new. New trade deal and so Republicans are trying to figure out what they're avenue is what can they do but if they do take action congress to block this George it would be really decisive blow from the president's own party. And a level depend on how that meeting in connection goes tomorrow Mary Bruce thanks very much thanks Terry Moran in wanted to coverage of the president's trip we'll continue. On our live channel we're gonna go back to the network right now for many view that's Good Morning America. This has been a special. From EB.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.