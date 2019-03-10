Transcript for President Trump impeachment battle escalates

Yeah. Welcome to the briefing room from ABC news live on Aaron can tersely in New York. Turns out the briefing room is portable. In the middle of an impeachment in Couri president Sean today doubled down on the idea. That a foreign government should be investigating Joseph Biden he said that Ukraine. Possibly would want to investigate Joseph Biden he also invited China to do the same thing so we start at the White House. ABC's Kara Phillips is there Jerry the president still playing offense amid this impeachment inquiry. Yes definitely I mean president trump is still saying that that phone call he had with the president. Of Ukraine was quote on quote perfect and that he did nothing wrong evade heat. Revealed the trend scripting you can see verbatim that what he did was it was not wrong in in any way shape or form. And now he says the investigation should turn toward the Biden's as in former vice president Joseph Biden and his son. Hunter Biden and that he's doubling down he first said look into their business in the Ukraine. Now he's saying China should do the same thing. President truck this morning as he left the White House for Tibetans in Florida had this to say when the reporters approached him. I would think that if they were honest about it that aren't a major investigation at the divide. That by zip glad. They should investigate that because that is that company. That's the only form or others don't. By the way like light giant. It started investigation. Into the by. Because what happened at giant. About as bad. What happened let. You re. So what exactly is the president talk about airing when he mentions China well it looks like he's seeking to expand is correct been corruption accusations beyond Ukraine now and pointing. Did China accusing Joseph Biden's son hunter of using a trip that he took with his father. On air force to back when his dad was vice president to prick here. One point five billion dollars trump says from China in order to form a Chinese private equity fund calling it quote a horrible thing well Hunter Biden. Has acknowledged meeting with the Chinese banker and his and a partner of that Chinese banker while he was in China but says it was only. A quote social visit. Also I should point out the despite Trump's accusations. At this point no evidence of corruption the part of Joseph Biden. The former vice president and his son hunter now meanwhile vice president Mike Pence is also coming boarded defending the president the United States he was arriving in Arizona today promoting the US Mexico Qaeda free trade agreement. He had this to say when a poor when reporters approached him. That's about looking back and and and I understand what really count me in the fact that. That my predecessor. Had a son who was paid 50000 dollars a month to be on the ukrainians toward. At the time to Vice President Biden was leading. The Obama administration's efforts in Ukraine. I think is worth looking into. Now here's what's interesting as we see this impeachment inquiry expand an all these questions about. Business new crane in business in China on behalf of Joseph Biden. The former vice president has sent a hunter airing you and I have talked about this a lot let's not forget about the president the United States and all the allegations that have been made. Toward him. And he is family business. Our business is overseas. And using the office to. Allegedly profit from the presidency. And the fact that he hasn't diverse our our divested rather from his businesses. And we talked a lot about you monuments and the fact that the president. At has these allegations against him with regard to business dealings and businesses or conflicts of interests when it comes to his businesses. With with himself and his sons overseas so. All this a lot more to cover as this impeachment inquiry intensifies errant. Get an end in even with open a monuments cases and it in a couple of states and an all that being said coming from the White House about the Biden's world week. Keira from the whistle blower complaint being made public and the president still has it really address the substance of the whistle blower complaint. Or offered a defense of this conduct. No not at all now airing did you watch that press conference yesterday sure. I mean did we haven't seen. Anything quite like that there's been a lot of talk about what exactly happened yesterday the president the United States put out at tweaks. You seen the word. BS. In capital letters and then he holds this press conference it in the Opel and then again. With Finland. And and just burn rates one of the reporters here in the in the day here's the video right here in the press corps. And and was insisting that reporters asked asked questions. Other questions besides questions surrounding you crane. And and really lost his temper and went after the press corps like we haven't seen before and like you said still not. Offering a definitive response. To that whistle blower complaint besides the fact that his phone call was quote and quote perfect. ABC's Keira Phillips with us from the White House who wanted to see how all this is playing. Beyond the beltway and so we turn to our partners at 538 me drunk men. And from Kansas City EJ Becker when ABC news radio affiliate KE NBC ten's it's good to have you both. With us up Lee let me start with you if I can what are the numbers say about where Americans stand as this impeachment inquiry moves forward. Well we're now at a point where narrow majorities of Americans support impeachment inquiry spends on it. How you a drizzle poll question but exports current. That this was formal impeachment inquiry and I think there's even a little bit more room suits and moves as Democrats. Continued to become more supported and it now let the party's unified behind impeachment. And behind all those numbers are. Real people many of them that listen in Kansas City to EJ Becker on KM BZ. Into what are your listeners saying about all that's unfolded over the last week and a half or so. It's interesting characters I think what people are saying is opposite from what those poll numbers shall while they may show. That that more and more people are supporting an inquiry. What I'm hearing from listeners more and more it is now we support the president and we want more. In the investigation into vice president. We want to see where exactly don't get me wrong we're hearing from the people who support inquiries well but I don't sound balance and hearing more from. The president's supporters that I am from his detractors. Joseph wanted to ask you Keira Phillips mentioned a moment ago about the president's news conference and and his demeanor. Well she didn't say that we hadn't seen and it ain't really like that from the president before. That that they be invective liberating of the reporter and in some of that has come out but but the president. The president's conduct and demeanor is that registering at all. It doesn't seem to come up very much over the other time that the president for office and the ending an office. His supporters are his supporters and their rock solid I do think there is 888. Substantial group of people out there. Though who are just keeping quiet I'm always interested it the number of people who. Who get quiet and don't wanna talk about it whether it's on the phones whether it's on our tax liner on social media people who are trying to avoid the subject altogether as well. May be unavoidable. The leaky brought in from 538. Some of what you've been writing about bears out when it when he did his talking about an and that is that Republicans by and large are still with the president. Is there anything you're seeing that could move Republicans. To perhaps supporting what the Democrats are going after. I think Republicans. Decide that trump is toxic for the Republican Party and easier to take them all down with him. That don't aren't. In teachers here is possible. And and get this behind them. But that's at its challenge for them because right now trump is very popular among Republican voters and trump will say we'll stay popular among Republican voters as long as the entire Republican Party apparatus continues to defend him. And so I think there are a lot of privately. A lot of Republicans in Washington wooed me much prefer true no longer be the president but they have a base here to there problem if they wanna. If they want to impeach him. If you've written also at 538 about Republicans kind of moving. And masks what gives you the sense. Well I think it it's gonna they're gonna turn against them they're gonna turn against him unmasked its not gonna be one or two coming out against it. Against against the president because it's you just add one or two Republicans to commit Romney or Susan Collins and they're on their own they're gonna get crucified. But yes ma'am it's you have some some. If you're a large number of Republican senators moving against Strom suddenly. Then there's safety in numbers and then you could see it hurt me do not let it happen but if it's gonna happen that's how Britain. They each do any any sense from your audience are about. The potential vulnerabilities there. Point that's. That's certainly not the sense you get the sense that I get from the audiences they are either all in. For the president or all in against the president and that silent group that I mentioned before. It's hard to tell which way they're going I'm I think. What our our other guest here had to say is is very interesting because if you look politicians. That represented this area and this part of the country. Date range from the did some of the Democrats 88 it's really supporting the inquiry all the way down too well what one writer all. Silence from Jerry Moran who for quite a few days was quiet on the entire issue and didn't weigh in at all. TJ Becker a good friend from KM BZ radio in Kansas City league trotman from our partners at 538. Thanks to you both we want to get too caught up on the health of Bernie Sanders the democratic presidential candidate who's running depending on the poll second or third behind. Joseph Biden he had an emergency heart procedure in Nevada ABC's Avery harper. Covers the senator's campaign forests and today some signal Avery that perhaps he's ready to debate in a couple of weeks. Yeah I'm definitely within the last hour we got a statement from his wife Jane Sanders out bounced. How Bernie Sanders is doing today to take a look at that statement. We're told that he's up and about then he's been talking about policy and joking with the nurses at the hospital where he is I still being treated here. In a Las Vegas then we also told that they expect for him to be able to get on a plane and go home to rest up. In Vermont before heading to Ohio. I for that debate on October 15 so there was it was unclear at first whether he was going to be able to participate Matt debate but. Now we're hearing from James Sanders that they fully expect for him to take the stage with eleven of his 20/20 at democratic primary rivals. For that debate just outside of Columbus, Ohio. Now it's still unclear at this point is when Bernie Sanders will return. Soon V trail full time and if he'll be able to return to be aggressive pace with which his campaign typically moves it's not like. Him to do as many as five event today so it's something that we'll definitely be watching. Yeah he's tough to keep up with when you when you watch Bernie Sanders on the campaign trail for now though Avery. What until further notice all events are still all. All those events he was supposed to be in California later this week and Iowa. I'll later on over the weekend and what we're hearing now from the campaign is that. I Sarah gets some of his campaign co chairs broke had a hands out of San Juan mayor they are warned to be campaigning in his place in New Hampshire. And I want so that we're seeing some of the other folks were part of his campaign staff Bob in his absence. ABC CB harper from Las Vegas where Bernie Sanders remains hospitalized and I want to pull our deputy political director here at ABC news. Into the conversation Mary Alice parks is what us. Is this wishful thinking on the part of gene Sanders that two weeks after an emergency heart procedure Bernie Sanders is going to be up there ready to debate. Look I covered a senator Bernie Sanders for nearly two years in twice sixteen. And I can say that thirty years old I absolutely struggled to keep up with him he is a fight here. His fans know him as sides his friends and family known that he is ring relentless on the campaign trail. So I wouldn't be surprising he bounces back because he's top. I will say though that I was struck by the part of that statement. Already admitted he is going back home to Vermont to rest. They didn't say that he was going to Iowa or California any at his plan to campaign stops he's going home. And the senators used to huddling with close friends and advisors when he's home in Vermont and is very possible that he uses his time Ali's home. To reevaluate. The stated his campaign and how he can campaign going followers. He's not going to lose any of his core supporters Sanders people are among the most passionate out there absolutely he had those. Huge fundraising numbers announced earlier this week 25 million dollars raised in the third quarter keep evil to raise sons like that because so many supporters. Has signed up to give every single month thirty these recurring donation a sign of absolute loyalty and dedication to his cot. But there is this point in the campaign. We've seen in the polls he needed to show that he could expand his base win over new voters and that just got a whole lot harder. And we've heard the well wishes from his rivals including the trump campaign for a speedy recovery Elizabeth Warren has said. That she fully expects to see him back out on the campaign trail. Is she hoping though that maybe he won't be back on the campaign for an. I don't think that she would say that the two of them have been sort of a lockstep. Fighting together for these more progressive policy proposals on the campaign trail. But luck she stand to gain usually if he was two suspends his campaign in some way. I expect her to pay some real tough questions the next few weeks from his supporters. She had been out very careful to not release her own Medicare for all planned for instance. And if there is any possible with that he might be considering ending its campaign his supporters are wanted to going to want to know exactly where she stands. ABC's Mary Alice parks our deputy political director on the health and campaigning perhaps going Florida Bernie Sanders. Who has been tweeting about Medicare for also his at least healthy enough to do that Mary Alice our thanks to you. Want to turn to the state of Connecticut which became today. The latest state in the union to question the the motives behind do it yourself rape kits they are made by. Two companies one based in Brooklyn one based in New Jersey and a number of states now including Connecticut have questioned. Whether they're making representations that they just cannot support. We are joined by the attorney general of Connecticut William tong. Who's with us from Hartford general what is it that these rape kit makers are saying that's so troubling to me. There saying that. That's all you can use. But do it yourself or at home re. That includes wild and I guess pleased to collapse. Soleil and other evidence. That needy use. As admissible evidence in a prosecution. And we figured that it's potentially misleading and does it. You can buy he sings at one point on Amazon for 29 and not. And you know sexual assault also one of the most serious crimes and spirited and bids hence we have berries are hit and we don't know any confidence that. These kids compiled Connecticut law or will be admissible or didn't prosecution. Is it the science that that's potentially problematical or just the mere fact that. Oh yeah I did this at home on a particular date but how could you have approve it. Right and I mean it's the science. It is the evidentiary value of the raid kid but really want to face I'm most concerned about. Is you know when somebody is the victim of sexual assault the police station or ops at all. There are a variety of related services. Access to you. First of all the rich kid in Connecticut to certify that breach hit provided by hospital is for you charm and then. You might get hospital services. Services because it would buy us all. You wouldn't yet it's sexy transmitted infections. A screening and treatment to prevent. Potentially HIV infection. You get mental health services. The end you know all that is important I'm top. And collecting competent evidence UC court to go after somebody who's assault somebody Nady but not for the first time and so it's really important long course apple bulls. And did not. You know begin to tools at our. That four evidence poor from prosecuting her tree. And yet general we know that you're missing so many of these potential cases because. If the statistics are true as many as 77%. Of sexual assault victims. Are not going to the hospital and are not reporting so. It seems as William there is room for improvement here. Well there is room for improvement but I don't think the answer giving people false security. At home at eight and buy something for 2999. Off line. And you know how this all senses surety that they view the tests themselves. That it may not want to put at least right away I get that they need be. Scare. Baby be embarrassed. Their media. It's not for right away. We take that into account in Connecticut if you go to hospital it. And tested under one Mercer Margaret it's by the state. We get whole lot of that for you for five years even if you decide not to move forward charge us. But your column you're probably lower improperly. According to the instructions. Are providing TU NN end. The information and Edmonds you collect at home. Isn't usable later and you decide a year from from decent and her two years that you want to use that. And knew what would we station and prosecutor. Tells you use the rate that used an arm. Nancy shoes she missed opportunity for the survivor and get justice. And a huge missed opportunity. For law enforcement to find the corporate trader and hold them accountable and and possibly put them in jail. The general are our thanks to you for joining us Connecticut attorney general William tong. Madison Campbell is the founder of me to kid the Brooklyn based company. That is desiring to bring this product to market and do it yourself at home rape kit. And Madison joins us now are you giving Madison women sexual assault victims some kind of false hope. Now I don't believe our eye on our kids not available on the marquee yet because we're insuring -- I heard. By the time that there actually utilizing makes it would be it would. He isn't in a credit block I believe like it was all smoke to your writer is the fact that you know there. Right now even if you are T use effects are thought into it and saying I'm currently utilizing government does not automatically in the home. I think that's something that is incredibly important to note that yeah nothing it automatically admissible at yankees going to determine the admissibility. I'm in December I must you be saying that. We're getting Bob Hope is absolutely wrong began is our main point of starting that company. It is I'm in order to ensure that your I heard pap option after it can actually thought it and feel empowered. You mentioned how the kid is not yet for sale can you explain what your hope is for bringing this to market or how you plan to do if given the cease and desist from new York and some other states. Yet this season does it and other illegal acts and I am not much different rate nonstop and whatsoever. Our goal is entering its marketing that currently eight innings and neck. And what we thinking considering after all isn't actually being you could just give rapper free. And what we were giving predictable thing started with acts or eat sending out a man donating eat. Said Carol I you know we're going to inform or to ensure every single survivor who needs on the kitchen able to get one. Your website says that touts the statistic that 77%. Of women do not report a sexual assault. What was behind this why is this. At home do it yourself kit be antidote to that statistic. You know we don't know they. Joke lately and getting it moving in Il or heard on that 77%. Statistic. I'm you know not to TD jittery things like keeper got report. I am facts or partner Brad her I think it not for where my facts are out. I have not seen getting barracks maintenance. I sound like I would not going to be our means. And eat them all that heated different think that team into playing. When the reason why I did not answer or and I know that that aren't the company. That hadn't had been studying on different time patented group that is currently live I don't read thank. And we went to give those people who feel same feeling very many. They keep it to the police for one reason or another get to the hot and what's your airport and into accurate time and Indian. How would it work if you have to acquire the kid in order to get that. Evidence in and as you say time sensitive manner. Yeah so rich now. And it depends on state I ate that you really need to get a fax her and it collecting a diamond in the prairie. I'm Stephanie you down hundred name's Barney our. Our goal is actually eats you heard that he never eat rice actual thought into grant. I'll bring deeper and Textron stock average mean I needed ninety actor I. I go I'm reporting are encouraged that there is what we money to deal with you bring that you can't stand that day. I'm that we every evening king how one of them. So look we're in it Tuesday evening have to go and acquire rotten for instance. And I had friend of mine company that aided. Bernie I mean be at their colleagues. Even then running back there are out there a danger even from their rent an ice here and we would want him seeing Barry thing to happen with our. While what does what does that say about our society when you need do it yourself rape kit. Available preemptively. On every college campus. Eight and that we have a map in great Britain and rage I don't winds I would not thinking it. They not only did he in America that are around riding I mean I'm making sure that everything cracker hot every third is an atlas cement. Even if they can't make it to the Hartford. What's going to be your strategy for addressing the concerns. Of state attorneys general of prosecutors. Even here in New York the office of the chief medical examiner which is. Question what it is that you're trying to put to market. Yeah I mean I'm happy in effect with an anything parent the question in my. When I think they're really got a brand is nothing you can very it. Going into that trap and laughing I'm Winick having productive conversation they're. I'm you know when it an indictment and I do need to working with each individual that you crashing thinking parent. Addressing that question thinking very it and hopefully creating. And I mean Egypt's relationship provoke the wrath. Considering the fact that our. Both are lying in that we once you out. I seem to eat out. Individual or commit acts or not we want to make sure that tax were to record it suggested they eat I believe if we can Marquardt that angle to. Then you know we can come together and create something in meeting brits are fabric that has ever been under. Madison keep us posted thanks for the time we appreciate it. Madison our thanks to you a federal judge in Boston. Ruled in favor of Harvard University saying its admissions policies. Did not discriminate against Asian Americans has a group of students alleged. We're joined now by Margaret chin from Hunter College here in New York City who has testified in favor of affirmative action a Harvard along. Professor let me first get your reaction to the ruling out of Austin. I think. Ruling is tremendous. Found it found no evidence as you said of discrimination against Asian Americans. And moreover it mere firms over forty years of illegal use of race. As a back Darren defined by the Supreme Court after the nineteen sending Buckley case. Which was most recently reaffirmed in 2016. And in the case also shows Asian Americans can't be used by Everett glum and SF that's a ten race conscious and. Sentenced. It did the ruling though did say that wall Harvard passed constitutional Muster. It's admissions weren't perfect so it wasn't necessarily a glowing endorsement. Am and it's set that. Eight in line take down in the admissions process. Or are changing in any way for now but it didn't say that it could in proves. It's what it's sad and I think Harvard is looking around you improves their admissions process it's a that they might be more implicit bias training that. Can be and given to some the admissions officers. Mean I can't. I think I think that was it still that isn't that much though they're doing a pretty good job I have to say why is this so fraught. Look and running back up once I can't tell just for the Harvard and ask the mission's office I have to get a little historical background to explain why they're doing such a good job. I graduate 1984. And in the late 1970s when I got there in 1980. Nearly 7% Asian Americans on campus and now and that a semi classic 1984. And now for the class of 20/20 three each. It's close Sheila 25% are over Tony 5%. And a longest tongue tying part of his hat in a dish after an action program. Have race conscious admissions program that actually helped Asian Americans get end to Harvard. Don't dance your question why AM I think it's fraught. I think. Many Asian Americans apply tried to apply to. To Harvard and many don't understand that the ejection really is actually 95%. So that. You're actually had that crowd if you get we checked it. Professor Margaret chin at Hunter College here in New York City our thanks to you. That is the briefing room here at ABC news alive you can always go to abcnews.com. For the very latest and we'll see them on the briefing room 3353630. And Aaron could thirsty thanks for watching. ABC news lives.

