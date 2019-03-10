-
Now Playing: Rachel Maddow weighs in on the key to conservative media’s success
-
Now Playing: Pelosi: Trump ‘scared’ of impeachment probe
-
Now Playing: President Trump impeachment battle escalates
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders to attend October debate
-
Now Playing: At-home rape kit CEO on ‘empowering’ sexual assault victims’ access to kits
-
Now Playing: At-home rape kits raises worries for Connecticut attorney general
-
Now Playing: Harvard alum discusses admissions controversy
-
Now Playing: Rachel Maddow talks impeachment and Pence’s involvement in Ukraine story
-
Now Playing: Should Biden say more in his defense?
-
Now Playing: Trump: China should investigate the Bidens
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out amid impeachment drama
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Oct. 3, 2019
-
Now Playing: House Democrat says Ukraine briefing about 'conspiracy theories'
-
Now Playing: Trump is 'scared' of impeachment inquiry, Pelosi says
-
Now Playing: Protecting journalists 1 year after murder of Jamal Khashoggi
-
Now Playing: Cardiologist comments on Bernie Sanders' hospitalization
-
Now Playing: Trump escalates immigration rhetoric
-
Now Playing: From a controversial phone call to impeachment calls: A Trump whistleblower timeline
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton opens up about her 2016 loss
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton calls Donald Trump an ‘illegitimate president’