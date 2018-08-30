Transcript for President Trump lashes out at 'totally dishonest' media

This is out now the ABC news live from the White House the president has a relatively light public schedule today but he spent most of his morning up there in the residence tweeting with multiple tweets lashing out at the news media. The president again repeating his contention that much of the media. Is the enemy of the people tweeting I just cannot state strongly enough. How totally dishonest much of the media is truth doesn't matter to them they only have their hatred. An agenda now the president's venting comes as his administration faces backlash over their response to hurricane Maria and Puerto Rico. After the government of Puerto Rico released a new study showing that nearly 3000 people perished in the wake. Of hurricane Maria the president's venting also might be. A warm up act ahead of his trip to Evansville Indiana later today he's headed there for a campaign rally in events in advance of November's mid terms. For all the rest of those updates stay with ABC news live for the rest of the day I'm outs about from the White House.

