Hi everyone I'm Devin Dwyer. Security ABC news live the president coming out he said an impromptu appearance there. I would members of the Border Patrol and Border Patrol union to announce. Their support for border wall here on day thirteen of a partial federal government shutdown the president. Also having some kind words for Nancy Pelosi who just was sworn in as the new speaker of the house in the democratic house majority up on Capitol Hill quite a scene there the president. Not taking any questions here are Sanders and his spokeswoman also not seem to answer questions. We have more now from Mara political director Rick Klein who believe is joining us Rick. This is it was a scene for president trump. With the red members of congressional leadership to ramp up pressure. If any former pressure really did to get support for his border wall here he's taking his case to the public but it's clearer than ever today of all days. That that leverage is diminishing. Just hours ago the whole ball game change in president trump and his allies on Capitol Hill no it. Nancy Pelosi is now the speaker of the house she has enormous leverage in these negotiations she has made clear. That there won't be any funding for the wall and back the house is set to vote in just a few hours on a bill that would reopen all the federal government but not provide any of this wall funny in the president so desperately wants so this appears to be an attempt to change our conversation to be hijacked a piece of the news cycle that Nancy Pelosi. Has rightfully dominated in not in re assuming the speakership of the House of Representatives. And as Rick mentioned there and this is all taking place is congress is still celebrating its new members just sworn in a couple of hours ago as you saw a little bit earlier in the briefing room I think we have some live pictures. Are right now of members of congress still gathering on the steps of the US how some. Posing here first ceremonial swearing in with that newly sworn speaker Nancy Pelosi. But Rick interesting that the president is not offering any wiggle room. On the border wall fund the number he wants five billion dollars even as. Might pend suspend of the hill offering perhaps something less than that Kellyanne Conway came out alluded earlier this morning insane. Call it what you want perhaps there's a little bit of wiggle room in the negotiation. The president really not offering any wiggle room of his own. No in his hand has never been weaker losing control of the the other chamber of congress to the Democrats south having growing concerns inside his own party. A couple of Republican Howe house and house members and at least one Republican senator. Have indicated they support the democratic efforts to reopen the government without. Walt funding the president is seeing his coalition to support start to crack and the somebody's gonna have to do here. And Nancy Pelosi newly installed as speaker of the house doesn't look likely to be that person so I think the White House has to be looking at exit ramps right now. Even at this moment that the president is still publicly saying that he intends to fight for full funding for the border wall is just not gonna happen DeVon. And perhaps some of those off France Rick could come into focus a tomorrow the White House has announced they're gonna invite congressional leaders of both parties back. To the White House again for another meeting and perhaps regular both sides to sort of invented some steam here the president. Doug in stayed here through Christmas made a big stink and the fact that he was here. Quote unquote working waterfront holiday that Democrats today as you mentioned voting on their version of things. Perhaps after those two steps have been taken tomorrow maybe. Just maybe there could be. A chance for a slightly different dynamic in that room. Yeah I NN asked the BDD expectation because there's been no movement. I for the one meeting this week followed tell you coming on the heels of the meeting a few weeks ago. Where the president does said he would take responsibility for the shutdown if it happened the White House has been trying to duck those very words kind of on do that on wind that tape if they can. Of course it doesn't work like that and and look somebody is somebody's going to have to move in a significant way here. I there are ways you can see this in the UD escalating. You can see additional money for border security not for the wall not for the wall the president keeps saying you can call it whatever you want me he ends up calling it something else or he calls the something that the Democrats down. Odd is that there's always an opportunity to present his hinted that this about moving different funds around to try to fund some. Wall construction that is that the tone out of the room today when the president brings in members of the the Border Patrol union's. But it ultimately will have to be. Okay reclined thanks so much standby if you're just joining us the president just making a surprise appearance into the James Brady. White House briefing room the first time he stepped foot in that room didn't last very long. I took no questions but did have a statement about the current shut down now indeed thirteen. Here's a little bit of what president trump had to say. I just wanna start up by congratulating. Nancy Pelosi on being elected speaker of the house it's at the very very great achievement. And hopefully we're gonna work together and we're gonna get lots of things done like infrastructure and so much more they want to do that very badly said why. So hopefully we're gonna have a lot of things that we can get done together and I think it's actually gonna work out I think it'll be a little bit different than a lot of people are thinking. So I congratulate Nancy tremendous tremendous achievement. And I just wanted to. Explain to folks and I'm with on the day as people have known very well over the last two years. People that have been extremely supportive of what we're doing on the border. They're tough they're Smart. They think they love our country. They think they have every quality and I I'll tell you. I really don't well and they have to kind of qualities that we need in our country and they've done a fantastic job at the border. It's ice and its Border Patrol and a man who's really become a friend and a sense. Brandon I will say this is Brandon Judd has been. A stalwart. In terms of justice or people in terms of fairness. And in terms of the tough this unique ESM. Pretty tough situations it doesn't get much tougher so I just want to thank Brandon and all of the folks I'm and have them introduce themselves right now. And also say a few words about the wall about you can go to barrier you can go to whatever you want. But essentially we need protection and our country we're gonna make it. Good. The people of our country want it I have never had so much support. As I have in the last. Week. Over my stands. For border security for border. Control. And for frankly the wall or the barrier. I have never had anything like it in terms of calls coming in in terms of people. Writing in and tweeting and doing whatever they have to do I've never had this much support and we've done some things that as you know I've been very popular. So I'm gonna ask Brandon Judd to just step forward. And say a few words. This group is apprehended last year 171000. Criminals. Trying to get across the border 171000. And that's one category there are plenty of others the other. The thing that has been so incredible is what they've done in terms of drugs and stopping drugs and with that and with everything else. Planning a unfortunately come through our southern border. And our senior national correspondent Terry Moran was in the room in a front row Terry. Border kicking off another unpredictable year at the White House this was not planned and the president admitted as much. He did he wanted to make his appearance obviously and this was day where the spotlight was on. Nancy Pelosi and the democratic. Majority that is taking control the house of representative wanted to get into that game on unabated looked like. Congratulate policy invited a decent deal on infrastructure something else but also. Make his argument at an argument that has shut down the government partially right now. And that is that are hard structure all wall he's gone some kind of barrier needs to be built along. Southern border he didn't make much news but he is the reality show and man. When he says he's come out the whole media lights up. It is to because he's the star the shelling is kind of turned the presidency is interesting for me to see it having covered the president's. In a much warmer show than a presidency in some ways but that's how he makes the presidency go for him. And he wants to make this argument that only a barrier only a wall only a hard structure around this border. Along that border will will answer his concerns. And the Kurds and the concerns people up there within those were members of the national Border Patrol council that the labor union. So while they are border agents they were there isn't in there union capacity they supported the president politically. And so that these were leaders of a group. Who represent the Border Patrol agents in negotiations and they support they said. His call for wall. And Terry you've been talking to some White House officials today a bout that the president. Clearly wants a wall in some form but his message has been a little bit mixed he's talked about steel slats perhaps been seen. Previously. Months ago talk perhaps is some of the quarter for wall could be covered by aerial technology but today he actually. Address that he dismissed the use of drones and he seemed to go back just did doubling down on the idea that it be eight in Kirby able concrete. Barrier across the entire southern border. It's been that way in it has in the past general who he's talking to and who his. Top aides are talking to for example and Kellyanne Conway goes on Fox News she talks a lot about the wall when she stepped out in front of our cameras and others here she talked about border security. Were in a world of semantics a little bit here political pressure on the president. From his face from the leaders of that base Rush Limbaugh and Coulter and others that Fox News were demanding a hard wall as the solution to what the president describes as a crisis. But the general Kelley for example White House chief of staff and an exit interview that he didn't of the Los Angeles Times said that. There would very White House stepped back from could structure along the entire border months ago and it does sound sometimes like the president says. Well it what ever does that job. Of securing the border is what I want but he's back now. To that hard structure it sounds like and also it should be noted. To telling basic un truths about what is happening at the border he said there I've never been so many people try to cross the United States for that's just not true. Twenty years ago there were by a close to millions of more than a million people more than a million arrests. Coming across the border and so the the it's about 500000 now so it's clear. That he didn't tell the truth out on that score and that is part of what he's doing to make his argument that the only thing that was what he describes as a crisis. Is. A wall. Right Terry Moran at the White House thanks so much Terry much more from you coming up on world news tonight world news prime at 8 PM eastern time here and ABC news ABC news live if you're just joining us to recap what his just happened. Our president from making a surprise first appearance into the White House briefing room in your two of his presidency appearing there with a group of net. Border Patrol agents Border Patrol union members are to talk about his support for a concrete gore wall. Here in. Here's a little bit more what president trump had to say tickle us. So this meeting was set up a long time ago. It just came at a very opportune time and I thought. We were all sitting in the Oval Office working on different plans and different. Ways of stopping the problems are we have in our country and other countries have problems with nobody likeness of the economy makes it. Even more so the economy is bringing people in because we're doing so well with the economy. Unemployment is now three point 7%. And that's among the lowest we've ever had the lowest in fifty years and among certain groups it's a lowest historically so. I just appreciate them being here I said let's go out see the press you could tell them about the importance of the wall. They basically said and I think I can take the word basically out. Without a wall you cannot have border security without a very for strong form a barrier. Call it what you will but without a walk you cannot have border security won't work. You see what's just been put out on social media where thousands of people are rushing the border. Having the drone fly overhead and I think nobody knows much more about technology. This type of technology certainly that I do having drones and various other form of sensors that role fine but. Then I can stop the problems that this country hats. We've never had more people wanting to come to the United States and that has to do with the economy and has to do with a lot of other things where. We're doing great as a country. But. The better we do the more people want to commend. So folks I just want to thank you very much it's an honor to be with you and I'm glad you came I'm glad we came out here. And first time I've ever done this is the first time I've done it and done it for you and I'm very proud of that because you've done a fantastic job I want to thank you Chris thanks very much thank you all very much. I am president from taking no questions there after very short surprise appearance in the White House briefing room today just two hours. After Nancy Pelosi were sworn in as the new speaker of the house Democrats taking control the house in the first time in many years the new congress kicking off. And the government still shut down here Washington. He is committed to some sort of a border wall in this negotiation would Democrats and he promised. To continue those talks tomorrow in the west wing inviting congressional leaders over to try to find some sort of compromise. It to end the shut down we'll have much more coverage here on ABC news live throughout the day tomorrow of course you're on Friday. And ABC news lot of coming up tonight. And world news tonight and world news prime purity PM eastern time on Devin Dwyer Washington. You're watching ABC news lot.

