Transcript for President Trump on masks

The CDC is advising the use of non medical plus face covering as an additional voluntary public health measures so it's voluntary ought to do it. Are they suggested for a period of time. But. This is voluntary. I don't think I'm going to be doing it. We have urge Americans to Wear masks. And I emphasize. This is. A patriotic thing to do may be they're great and may be there. Just good maybe their not so good. Luck I'm off our. We have a big weekend distance on the weekend and all of that stuff and way get mass when you close together in particular why kids of all those things we have Labor Day weekend coming up you gonna have to take ago. It's just you can you're here health undefeated new way. Well if you don't get off your very powerful. So if you were taken off would be a lot easier it. It's better. I think now I think they'll be asked him that I don't understand. If you look I mean I have a masculine hero put the mask Garnett and you know when I think I need it I don't have I don't Wear masks like him everytime you seem he's got a mesquite to be speak in. 200 feet away from many shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen.

