Transcript for President Trump to meet with congressional leaders again

We begin with the newly empowered Democrats taking immediate action to end the government shut down. But the bills approved last night are already doomed in the senate because they don't include money. For the president's border wall and the president is showing no signs of dropping his demand hosting this game affirmed style image emblazoned with the phrase the wall is coming. Today he is hosting another round of talks at the White House in hopes of hammering out a deal. ABC Zachary quiche has the latest from Washington good morning Zachary. Yes good morning Marcus you know attention will be on that 11 AM meeting this morning at the White House between the president. And congressional leaders this is one that the president asked for what will come from nobody really knows at this point both sides really flexed their muscles yesterday. And that really reiterated there's little room for negotiation. Surrounded by friends and family the newly minted congress wasted no time the American people spoke and it. On the 116 house now led by Democrats approving two bills Thursday that would effectively and the shut down. The democratic package includes a measure to extend funding to the Department of Homeland Security. At current levels with one point three billion dollars for border security. Until February the eighth but it includes no money for president Trump's number one campaign promise. A physical border war with Mexico. Do you have the kind of a jaywalking and morality. It's not who we are as a nation. Drum says he'll veto the bill and senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has pledged to block the measures from a vote. Federal law picked up any proposal that does not have a real chance of passing this Schoenberg. And getting a presidential. Shouldn't through. The president's demand for five point six billion dollars in funding for a physical barrier on the southern border of Mexico. Has shut down the government for fourteen days now Republican senators Susan Collins and Cory Gardner both for reelection and Tony twenty. Appeared to be breaking with the president. Perhaps feeling a little left out from all the attention on the hill. Trump made a surprise appearance in the briefing room Thursday. To underscore his demands without a law you cannot have border security. As Democrats outlined their priorities in the house including protecting Robert mode investigation. In obamacare. New video surfacing overnight appears to show freshman congresswoman. Receded to leap of Michigan calling for president trumps impeachment. Calling him an equity. That's according to several reporters in the room in this video we get by John Levin of the rest and in peace. The president facing the new reality this is effectively the first time in his political life did he can effectively be told no. You name markets are exactly so it continues into another they appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.