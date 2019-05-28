Transcript for President Trump praises North Korean leader, bashes Biden in Japan

I'm guys we want to Washington president trump was and Japan. Over the Memorial Day weekend. Lots of pomp and circumstance the perhaps most notable was his stance on North Korean missiles. Taking the side of dictator Kim Jung un over his national security advisor. And Japanese hosts denying that any missiles were fired so want to bring in Karen Travers. At the White House Karen good to see I just want to ask you. How was there a discrepancy between if a determining if missiles were actually launched. You know this trip was really going to be about social time and ceremony as he said the president is going to the first western leader to meet with the new and horror. Who just took the throne there earlier this month but. No surprise policy ended up creeping in in a big way and there was comments made by the president that were controversial. Starting with those comments about North Korea the president was asked if he was bothered. By the short range missile launches that North Korea did earlier this month and the president said personally. He would not bothered by any dis the significance of this Kimberly he said that this with Kim Jung un looking to get attention. And that it wasn't anything more than that and he didn't know that there weren't long range missiles that were being launched in that Kim is not conducted nuclear testing which is something he promised. The president after their summit in Hanoi Aaron in late February so for the permanent. He signaling that he feels Kim Jung Yoon is keeping his end of the bargain in their agreement between the two of them like Kimberly. South Korea Japan very concerned about their short and medium range missiles. So it was striking see the president's stand next to very critical ally and trip that was aimed at shoring up that strong relationship. With Japan and the prime minister sends a lob a very good friend of the president's. And did see him disagreeing with the significance of what North Korea had done in the last couple of weeks. Yet he was also siding with and Kim Jung and the president was siding with Kim Jung soon against former. Vice president Joseph Biden and I just asking what does it mean when the president is appears to continually take the side of a dictator. Yet this really big deal first of you don't usually see president engaged in domestic politics and partisan politics. When they travel overseas all of that is left behind in the United States but. Trump said that not only did he appreciate what Kim Jung and said about Joseph Biden talking about his low IQ that's where it can diamond said. But he also said he agreed with pantsuit was. Quite a moment for the president there to be seen as exciting with the ruthless North Korean dictator when it comes to a potential political rivals here in the United States and one who as you say. The former vice president and senator saying he saw the president taking Kim -- inside on that and also taking his side when it comes to that dispute with his own national security advisor. John Bolton in Tokyo over the weekend told reporters that those launches by North Korea were a violation of the UN Security Council resolution. President said that's the view of some people in his administration he says he has a different view. I right Karen Travers at the White House thank you so much we appreciated.

