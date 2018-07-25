President Trump puts EU trade war on hold

More
Trump announced the U.S. and EU would work together toward "zero tariffs" in a joint press conference with the EU Commission president.
1:06 | 07/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump puts EU trade war on hold

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56825038,"title":"President Trump puts EU trade war on hold","duration":"1:06","description":"Trump announced the U.S. and EU would work together toward \"zero tariffs\" in a joint press conference with the EU Commission president.","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-puts-eu-trade-war-hold-56825038","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.