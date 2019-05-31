Transcript for President Trump ramps up border battle

We begin in Washington the president announcing he's going to played a 5% tariff on all games coming in from Mexico. In the coming days this he says is punishment for the country's willingness to let it refugees crossed the US border to claim. A silence I want to bring in Serena Marshall at the White House so Reno are tariffs of relief. The way the curve a humanitarian crisis. You know Kimberly this isn't really interesting point by the president remember it was just over a month ago that he arranged huge chairs on car imports and shutting down a southern border unless they took action. Those parents went away but this new threat is another way he's trying to go to Mexico into stopping the flow of migrants from the Central American northern triangle countries north. But I'm gonna play a little game of the year Kimberly let's play who set a Republican or Democrat the quote is. Trade policy and border security are separate issues. It's a mixed use of presidential turf authority and it cautioning against it derailing passage of the president's renegotiation of NAFTA and he thinks that. Oh my goodness I'm going to go Democrat. Democratic sounds like a Democrat right now that that is Republican chairman of that health the Senate Finance Committee judge Chuck Grassley. He is warning the president to separate. Border security and immigration because he says of their two separate issues that should not be misconstrued he is been a backer of the president's immigration policies. With a backer of the president's policies on tariffs on China so for him to come out and and warned the president like this is pretty and anything. That is pretty interesting and as serene I just want you to remind our viewers I mean this care is being placed or one. Mexico but this is really a tax only US consumers' right. Yeah that's right tariffs and go on the front and that are being imported into the United States but those companies are going to absorb that cost of their going to pass it down of the consumers in the way of increased prices we aren't your scenes stocks. Getting hit by this witness auto imports those car companies. Their stocks are down to pull at your vantage of allayed those stocks. Are also slightly down over concerns of the increase praise of avocados so really you will field as an imp for a lot from Mexico that one of our largest trading partner is everything from. Avocados and tomatoes and fruits and vegetables so rugs and cars so you can definitely bad consumers will feel that. In just quickly still on this how has Mexico officials responded to this. Well Mexican official says they don't deserve this kind of treatment that they are going to respond with desperation they are sending a team to Washington to hopefully negotiate with the White House. Irate and also Wally have you on some news out of North Korea. There's a reports that a senior official that was involved in the nuclear negotiations was executed. How do we know this to be true. Well we don't know that it's actually confirmed yet this is reporting out of a South Korean newspaper. Friday they had confirmed that it is officials who are part of the negotiations part of the Hanoi summit. Were executed following the fact that that summit really didn't move the ball forward in the way that they wanted it to you. I'm that but it's not confirmed it. Firmly but remember this is North Korea Kim Jong-un is a dictator and so. I had the fact that that is being reported out of North Korea and South Korea is something we should be paying attention to oh. Our rights arena lots of news Diana stay updated on thank you so much for joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.